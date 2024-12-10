Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market Estimate to Hit $20.49 Billion by 2030

Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market 2033 -

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market generated $4.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $20.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, current trends, and future estimations.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13400 The rise in awareness regarding surrogacy and egg/sperm donation led to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in the median age of first-time motherhood is also fuelling the market growth. With changing lifestyles, many women suffer from gynecological conditions that reduce their chances of conceiving naturally. However, the high cost of the services offered by these infertility treatments is one of the factors that can impede the market growth. Hike in fertility tourism is offering many opportunities to the Asia-Pacific fertility services market.The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market based on the procedure, service, end-user, and country.Based on the procedure, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyses the IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and other segments.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13400 Based on the services, the fresh non-donor segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market. The same segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. However, the egg & embryo banking and frozen donor segment are projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on country, China contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same country is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market analyzed in the research include CooperSurgical, Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, City Fertility, Fertility Associates Limited, Genea Limited, ESCO Life Sciences Group, Medicover Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Monash IVF Group Limited, and Virtus Health.

