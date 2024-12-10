Global Market Forecast Predicts an Increase in Kids Sports Injury Treatment to $5.92 billion in 2024 With a CAGR Of 6.7%

Kids Sports Injury Treatment Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The kids sports injury treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

In recent years, the kids sports injury treatment market size has demonstrated substantial growth. It is projected to expand from $5.55 billion in 2023 to $5.92 billion in 2024, leading to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as an increase in the demand for kids sports injury treatment, a surge in the number of accidents, and a rise in expenses on sports education.

How Much More Will The Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market Grow?

Forecasted growth indicates that the kids sports injury treatment market is expected to continue its strong expansion in the coming years, reaching $7.72 billion in 2028, a CAGR of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period is anticipated to be fuelled by growing incidences of accidents during sports practice, an increase in the frequency of ligament tears, rising need for injury treatment, increasing incidence of childhood obesity, and the growing influence of ball sports. Major trends in the future include advancements in medical technology and treatment options, increasing emphasis on sports safety and injury prevention programs, expansion of healthcare insurance coverage, and increasing availability of specialized sports medicine facilities and services for children.

What Is Driving This Growth In The Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market?

The upswing in the participation of children in sports is expected to significantly propel the growth of the kids sports injury treatment market. The increasing awareness about the physical, emotional, and social benefits of sports, combined with parental encouragement, improved access to facilities and programs, and the rising popularity of youth sports leagues and initiatives, are all contributing to this trend. Kids' sports injury treatment is pivotal for young athletes to properly heal and rehabilitate, enabling them to safely return to play and prevent potential injuries. A case in point is a report published by the National Federation of State High School Associations in September 2023. The report states that there was a record number of high school students participating in sports in the US during 2022-23, with 7,857,969 students competing, indicating a 3% increase from the previous year. This surge in sports participation among children drives the kids sports injury treatment market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market?

Prominent companies operating in this market include Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, DJO Global, Cramer Products Inc., Össur hf, Performance Health Supply Inc., medi USA, Tynor Orthotics, VQ OrthoCare, McDavid, Bauerfeind AG, Orthomerica Products Inc., Breg Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Allard USA Inc., Pega Medical Inc., Bioskin GmbH, Rehband, Thermoskin, Active Ankle Systems Inc., and Arthrex Inc.

What Are The Latest Innovations In The Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market?

Major companies in the kids sports injury treatment market are concentrating on innovative technologies, such as soft tissue stabilization systems, to gain a competitive advantage. A soft tissue stabilization system is a medical device designed to support and secure soft tissues like ligaments or tendons to promote healing and stability. For instance, in May 2022, Paragon 28 Inc., a medical device company based in the US, launched the TenoTac 2.0 Soft Tissue Stabilization System. This innovative system uses a titanium threaded implant to optimally fix soft tissue to bone and address contractures of the lesser toes. The enhanced soft tissue capture, streamlined tensioning, and better fit to the bony surface aim to improve surgical outcomes for patients.

How Has The Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market Been Segmented?

The kids sports injury treatment market report segments the market as follows:

1 By Type: Soft Tissue Injuries, Contusions, Lacerations, Sprains, Strains, Overuse injuries, Other Types

2 By Injury Type: Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot, Ankle Injuries, Back, Spine Injuries, Hip, Groin Injuries, Other Injury Types

3 By End-user: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Physiotherapy Centers, Clinics

What Is The Regional Analysis Of The Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market?

North America was the largest region in the kids sports injury treatment market in 2023. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

