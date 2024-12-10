Irrigation Automation Global Market to Surge from $5.12 Billion in 2023 to $6.07 Billion Reflecting CAGR of 18.5%

Irrigation Automation Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The irrigation automation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%” — The Business Research Company

Have You Considered How the Irrigation Automation Market Size Has Grown Recently?

The irrigation automation market size has seen rapid growth in recent years. The market will grow from $5.12 billion in 2023 to $6.07 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.5%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increase in unpredictable rainfall patterns, the rise in the mechanization of agriculture, government support, and initiatives, increased use of automated irrigation systems, and the higher use of remote control and monitoring systems.

How Will The Irrigation Automation Market Size Expand Over the Next Few Years?

Moving forward, the irrigation automation market size is set to witness exponential expansion. Projected to grow to $12.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.9%, this growth can mainly be attributed to an increase in agriculture productivity, rising demand for advanced irrigation systems, increasing instances of water scarcity, growing water crisis coupled with unpredictable rainfall patterns, and increasing investment in research and development of automation technology.

Who Are The Major Players Driving the Irrigation Automation Market?

Key players operating in the irrigation automation market include The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc., Netafim Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Hunter Industries Inc., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited, Weathermatic, Azud, T-L Irrigation Company, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, NaanDanJain irrigation Ltd., Rubicon Water Limited, Galcon Ltd., Calsense, AgriDrip, Growlink Inc., Ranch Systems Inc., Superior Automatic Sprinkler Corporation, Viridix Ltd, and AquaSpy Inc.

What is the Principal Driver Propelling the Growth of the Irrigation Automation Market?

A primary factor propelling the irrigation automation market is the increase in agriculture productivity. The heightened productivity is due to technological advancements, improved farming practices, enhanced irrigation systems, high-yield crop varieties, better pest and disease management, and efficient use of fertilizers and pesticides. All of these factors are leading to higher yields and better resource efficiency. For instance, in December 2023, the Food and Agriculture Organization, an Italy-based United Nations specialized agency, reported that the global production of primary crop commodities reached 9.6 billion tonnes in 2022, an increase from 9.53 billion tonnes in 2021. Thus, the rise in agricultural productivity is driving the irrigation automation market.

What Are the Latest Trends in the Irrigation Automation Market?

Companies in the irrigation automation market are focusing on developing advanced solutions such as AI-driven precision irrigation systems to optimize water usage, enhance crop yields, and improve sustainability. The technology aims to enhance water efficiency, boost crop yields, and improve agricultural productivity while minimizing resource consumption. For instance, in April 2022, Viridix, an Israel-based agritech company, launched its next-generation precision irrigation system equipped with AI-based autonomous capabilities that automate irrigation processes, optimizing water usage across various agrarian settings.

How is the Global Irrigation Automation Market Segmented?

The irrigation automation market is segmented as follows:

1 By Automation Type: Time-Based Systems, Volume-Based Systems, Real-Time Feedback Systems, Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems

2 By Component: Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers, Other Components

3 By Irrigation Type: Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Surface Irrigation

4 By End-Use: Agricultural, Non-Agricultural

What Does Regional Analysis Tell Us About the Irrigation Automation Market?

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the irrigation automation market. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

