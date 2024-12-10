Metaverse Market Size Will Generate Record Revenue: $1,237.0 Billion by 2030

Metaverse Market Size

Rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) drives the global metaverse market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metaverse platform provides a virtual world that can incorporate elements of social networking, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrency. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) enhances user experience by superimposing visual components, music, and other sensory input into real-world environments, which enables them to provide users with a more engaging and immersive experience. Such applications enable growth of the global metaverse market Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 289 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16423 Furthermore, key factors that drive growth of the metaverse market size include rise in demand for work from home and remote working tools during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, growth in popularity of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) positively impact growth of the metaverse market size. However, complex security and privacy challenges on the metaverse platform hamper the metaverse Industry forecast . On the contrary, a positive drive toward decentralized network technology is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the metaverse market during the forecast period.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The metaverse market was valued at $41.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,237.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.4% from 2021 to 2030.On the basis of application, the gaming segment dominated the overall metaverse market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for advanced video games that offer next-level immersion. However, the content creation & social media segments is expected to witness highest growth as demand for non-conventional social media platforms is anticipated to grow in the coming years, which is expected to further fuel growth of the global metaverse industry.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16423 Region wise, the metaverse market size was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to high concentration of metaverse technology vendors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its ongoing rapid digital transformation trends that are expected to increase the scope for the metaverse industry in the region.The key players profiled in the metaverse market analysis are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Antier Solutions, ByteDance Ltd, Facebook, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nextech AR Solutions Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Roblox Corporation, Shenzhen Zqgame Co., Ltd, Tencent, and Unity Technologies. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.The COVID-19 pandemic had an overall positive impact on the global metaverse market and its opportunities. According to a report published by SAGE Journals in May 2021, the average time spent on playing video games went up by more than 71% during the period of COVID-19 lockdowns. This influenced many popular game companies to expand their offerings portfolio to fictional world and virtual worlds during the period. For instance, in July 2020, Epic Games partnered with American rap artist, Travis Scott to host their Astronomical Tour in Fortnite. This concert stacked up 45.8 million live audiences in-game and over 120 million views through live streams on YouTube and Twitch. Such instances are promising great opportunities for the future of metaverse platforms and technologies which are anticipated to grow in the coming years.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metaverse-market/purchase-options Key Findings of the Study:1. By technology, the virtual reality & augmented reality segment accounted for the largest metaverse market share in 2020.2. By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.3. By industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.