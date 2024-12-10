Robert Lake of Focal Point Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert J. Lake is a coach who did many other things in his business career, including holding CEO and CIO positions, yet it was always with a coach-based style, even when building a new system. His work was about resolving a specific business issue—with keen vision, problem diagnostics, and leadership management. Today Robert is a coach and business strategist who helps grow companies, but not in terms of revenue. The growth comes from assisting a floundering organization, preparing a business for its next cycle, or helping entrepreneurs at the end of their term discover the next step, for themselves and the business they ran.

“People get emotionally attached after building a business for 20-plus years. It becomes like your baby! They need support through a sale or legacy transfer. And they realize playing golf and exploring oceans is only going to keep them occupied for so long. I help these innovative leaders discover what can keep their mind going. I’m the trusted advisor who gets them through.”

Robert says a big part of it is goals; discovering them, plotting them, and staying on track to reach them. The goal might vary, such as creating lasting wealth, doing more of what you love to do, or surrounding yourself with an incredible managerial team. Sometimes it is defining the company mission or discovering a common purpose. These are also principles of the Brian Tracy Coaching style, which he studied intently. Using this methodology, Robert helps people realize where they want to go, grasp their personal why, and know what the stumbling blocks are and how to navigate them.

Robert is an independent consultant who works under the Focal Point Coaching umbrella. This gives him access to centralized technology and other strategic professionals, since they are all non-competitive and devoted to an ideal coach-client match.

His work with the coaching team is all about uncovering possibilities and unlocking potential for the business leader. From business coaching. to executive coaching. to strategic planning he has a variety of ways to address their needs.

Robert focuses on key areas such as business value, clarity and engagement. He doesn’t march in and tell people how to do things, they work together to explore individualized needs and motivators.

“I really enjoy working in the shadows to help people grow their business. We have innocent conversation that reveal the path and ways to reframe thinking. Together, we discover the most simple, elegant and impactful solutions. When their face lights up with realization it is so enjoyable for me.”

Robert also focuses entrepreneurs and business leaders on the four critical aspects of a successful business : Time, Team, Money, and Future. He helps them improve on an operational level. On a personal level, he guides them to discover the kind of vision and passion they once had for their company and its work.

Robert applies keen listening skills, specialized coach training, and years of business problem solving expertise to discern and address what each individual business owner wants to achieve. Listeners will enjoy learning of it all, particularly when it is voiced with his attractive British accent.

Close Up Radio will feature Robert J. Lake in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday December 10th at 9am Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call: 347-996-3389

For more information about Robert J. Lake visit his profile on www.focalpointcoaching.com

