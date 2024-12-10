Explosive Detector Market Set to Soar: Innovations Driving Security Industry Growth

Explosive Detector Market Growth

The rise in the adoption of portable and handheld explosive detectors with multitasking features is expected to drive the growth of the market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise in the adoption of portable and handheld explosive detectors with multitasking features is expected to drive the explosive detector market trend. At present, the high demand for hand-held explosive detectors is one of the significant factors that impede the explosive detector market. North America is the major revenue contributor to the global market, followed by European countries. The explosive detector market growth in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2387 Allied Market Research, titled, "Explosive Detector Market by Product Type, Offering and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the global explosive detector market was valued at $5.97 Billion in 2019, and the explosive detector market size is projected to reach $11.10 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.In 2019, Europe dominated the explosive detector market share among all regions analyzed, contributing approximately 30% share of the overall revenue. The adoption of explosive detectors, in various industries, has fueled the market growth. Moreover, European key players are continuously making efforts to improve this technology and its applications in industries.As the number of applications of outdoor explosive detectors is increasing, the portability of devices becomes more important. Fortunately, computer and battery advancements have allowed handheld explosive detectors to offer more functionality than was once reserved for bulk explosive detectors. To accommodate varying environmental conditions, handheld explosive detectors also come with screen glare reduction and ergonomics of the handle and controls. Therefore, the benefits of handheld explosive detectors have increased their demand in the market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2387 Factors such as an increase in the number of terrorist activities and government regulations are expected to boost the adoption of explosive detectors in these end-user sectors shortly. Presently, the global market is driven by the aviation end-user segment, owing to the high demand for security. However, the public places segment offers lucrative opportunities for stakeholders on account of heavy investments in security by various government funding in these sectors.As per the analysis, the COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted much on the explosive detector market owing to the rise in demand for security as terror activities have increased worldwide. Further, public places, high alert zones, and other critical areas & premises always maintain a steady demand over the period.Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $1,736.1 million, and is estimated to garner $3,190.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.0%.The market for explosive detectors is segmented into technology, product type, end-user, and region. The technology is further bifurcated into trace and bulk types. The product type is classified into vehicle-mounted, handheld, robotics, and others. The end-user segment is further categorized into military & defense, cargo & transport, aviation, public places, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2387 Key players operating in the market include Westminster International Ltd., Analogic Corporation, Chemring Group PLC, FLIR Systems, Inc., NOVO DR Ltd., L-3 Technologies, Inc., Cobham PLC, Nuctech Company Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., and Smiths Detection, which are profiled in this report.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- By product type, the handheld explosive detector held the highest revenue of $2,591.8 million in 2019 and contributed a major part to the explosive detector market share.- By technology, the bulk segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $3,375.3 million as per the explosive detector market analysis.- By end user, the aviation segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $1,765.6 million as per the explosive detector industry analysis.- By region, Europe is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major explosive detector market share during the forecast period.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝟏. 