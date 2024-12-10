In the Face of Mounting Regulatory Oversight, Honda and Guidewire Join Industry Leaders Securing Software Development at the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF)

Growing Member Base and Launch of SOSS Community Day India Continue to Advance Open Source Software Security

DELHI, India, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) , a global cross-industry initiative of the Linux Foundation, helps individuals and organizations build secure software by providing guidance, tools, and best practices applicable to all software development. Today, the OpenSSF announced new members from the automotive and insurance technology industries at the first-of-its-kind Secure Open Source Software (SOSS) Community Day India. SOSS Community Day India brings together community members from across the security and open source ecosystem to share ideas and advance solutions for sustainably securing the software we all depend on, building a foundation for a more secure and innovative future.

New general member commitments come from Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Guidewire Software, Inc. With support from these new organizations, the OpenSSF heads into the last month of 2024 with 126 members that together recognize the importance of backing, maintaining, and promoting secure open source software.

“We are excited to welcome our newest members and celebrate this milestone with the launch of the first SOSS Community Day in India,” said Arun Gupta, Vice President and General Manager of Developer Programs at Intel and OpenSSF Governing Board Chair. “India has an incredible open source ecosystem, and this event provides an opportunity to foster collaboration, address shared challenges, and ensure the security of the open source software powering the digital world. Together, we’re building a more secure and innovative future.”

SOSS Community Day India features a packed agenda with sessions led by top experts on topics like education, innovation, tooling, vulnerabilities, and threats. The event not only highlights the OpenSSF community's ongoing work, but it also provides an avenue to expand its reach through new partnerships and memberships, welcoming inquiries from potential collaborators. Participants will see how the OpenSSF community is driving improvements in open source software security and advancing its mission to create a more secure ecosystem for everyone.

General Member Quotes

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“Honda is pleased to be able to participate in the OpenSSF project as OSS security becomes increasingly important. In addition to contributing to the OpenSSF community, we look forward to working to strengthen OSS security across the industry in the future.” Yuichi Kusakabe, Chief Architect – IVI software PF/OSPO Tech Lead, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Guidewire Software, Inc.

"We’re excited to become a member of OpenSSF," said Anoop Gopalakrishnan, vice president, Engineering, Guidewire. "This partnership reflects our continued commitment to advancing open source security and collaborating with like-minded innovators to create a more secure and resilient software ecosystem."

Additional Resources

View the complete list of OpenSSF members .

. Explore the SOSS Community Day India program schedule to see the lineup of sessions and speakers.

to see the lineup of sessions and speakers. To learn more about the OpenSSF community, including information about membership, contribution, project participation, and more, contact us here .



About the OpenSSF

The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) is a cross-industry initiative by the Linux Foundation that brings together the industry’s most important open source security initiatives and the individuals and companies that support them. The OpenSSF is committed to collaboration and working both upstream and with existing communities to advance open source security for all. For more information, please visit us at openssf.org .

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

