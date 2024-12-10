XPENG G6 Achieves Five-Star ANCAP SAFETY Rating

World-class safety performance reaffirms XPENG's commitment to occupant and road user protection

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese high-tech car company, proudly announces that its electric ultra-smart coupe SUV, the XPENG G6, has achieved a prestigious five-star safety rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).





This high rating underscores exceptional safety performance across key evaluation areas, including Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection, and Safety Assist. Equipped with advanced safety features, the G6 demonstrated impressive crash performance, excelling in side impact and oblique pole tests where it scored maximum points.

The XPENG G6's active safety systems also earned high praise. Its comprehensive suite includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB) for various scenarios — car-to-car, vulnerable road users, and motorcyclist protection — all scoring exceptionally. Additionally, its robust lane support system and intelligent speed assistance further enhance road safety.

Innovative structural design choices ensured a high standard of passive safety when operating the G6. The vehicle features China's pioneering integrated front-and-rear die-casting technology, with a high-strength aluminium frame comprising 51% aluminium alloy. This design optimizes load distribution during collisions, reducing intrusion risks while achieving a lightweight, high-rigidity body crucial for occupant safety.

Battery safety, a cornerstone of XPENG's innovation, is also ensured thanks to cutting-edge technologies, including a no-thermal-runaway design, multi-layer thermal barriers, and a dual-circuit liquid cooling system, guaranteeing stability even in extreme conditions.

The result follows XPENG's five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP for the international version of the G6 SUV in September 2024.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, said, "This five-star ANCAP rating highlights the exceptional safety standards of XPENG vehicles and reinforces our commitment to delivering industry-leading safety innovations. Our in-house engineering team remains at the forefront of technology, ensuring that every XPENG vehicle not only provides superior protection for its passengers but also proactively enhances road safety through advanced systems and intelligent design."

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.

To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries:

XPENG PR Department

Email: pr@xiaopeng.com

Source: XPENG Motors

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a9aef24-f703-4c82-8386-65c856b67dd8

XPENG G6 ANCAP XPENG G6 ANCAP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.