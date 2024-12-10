Frozen Vegetables Market size to see promising growth | Projected at USD 38,845.7 million by 2025

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global frozen vegetables market size was valued at $26,479.0 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $38,845.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. The corn segment dominated the global frozen vegetables market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period.Hectic lifestyle has shifted the preference of consumers toward the use of alternatives to regular vegetables. Thus, frozen vegetables have gained increasing popularity among consumers, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3404 Frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time. The freezing procedure preserves vegetables for an extended time period without any preservatives and prevents microbial growth that may cause food decomposition. The ability to preserve food by freezing has enabled producers to make their products available to consumers anywhere across the globe. Although being seasonal, vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, and green beans can be made available to consumers in all seasons by freezing them.The growth of the frozen vegetables industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and increase in need for convenience food drive the growth of the market and help increase the frozen vegetable market size. Growth of the retail network in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, has led to increased availability of frozen vegetables, thus supplementing the market growth. However, negative perception of consumers related to nutritional content of frozen food, high cost of freezing technology, and poor freezing facilities in semi-urban & rural areas impede the growth of frozen vegetables market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-vegetables-market/purchase-options In terms of value, Europe and North America collectively contributed over half of the global market share in the frozen vegetables market in 2017. The key players profiled in the report include Aryzta AG, General Mills Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Europastry S.A., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., and Flower Foods.The other key market players (not profiled in this report) are Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Ardo N.V., Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Foods, Inc., Findus Group., Goya Foods, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, and Iceland Foods Ltd.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3404 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

