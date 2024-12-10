Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) Unveils 2024 DIZZIE Award Winners
NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today announces the winners of the 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards, honoring groundbreaking innovation and excellence in digital signage installations and campaigns worldwide. Held as part of the highly anticipated DSE 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the awards celebrate projects and individuals pushing the boundaries of creativity and engagement in the digital signage industry.
“The DIZZIE Award winners represent the pinnacle of innovation in blending digital and physical experiences to captivate audiences,” said David Drain, DSE Show Director. “These projects redefine how we think about engagement, showcasing transformative work that inspires and elevates the industry.”
2024 DIZZIE Award Winners
Corporate Environments
Salesforce Tower Sydney, submitted by SNA Displays
Digital-Out-Of-Home
“Every Strong Belongs” by Gymshark, submitted by VIOOH
Educational Environments
Baylor University’s Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center, submitted by DetaiLED and Electrosonic
Entertainment & Recreation
Manchester’s Printworks – Digital Venue Transformation, submitted by ADI
Experiential Design & Planning
ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, submitted by AVI-SPL
Healthcare Environments
El Paso Children’s Hospital Pediatric Virtual Space Experience, submitted by Intermedia Touch
Hospitality
Opulence: Immersive Multimedia Art at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, submitted by Float4
Public Spaces
Dubai Aquarium – Dubai Mall, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries
Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice
The Tasting Table + Wine Experience, submitted by Ideum
Retail Environments
Miracle Mile Shops, submitted by SNA Displays
Sustainable Solution
HOPE Hydration, submitted by SKOOP Signage
Transportation
Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory
Venues
TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays
Digital Signage Experience of the Year
Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory
Individual Award Winners:
The Trailblazer Award
Dave Haynes
The Emerging Talent Award
Jacqueline Hoffmann
Educator of the Year Award
Jonathan Brawn
View the winning projects here.
Honoring Excellence and Vision
The DIZZIE Awards are judged by a panel of industry leaders from the Digital Signage Federation. They include:
- Jason Ault, Co-Founder/COO, Coffman Media
- Nikki Ault, VP of Client Services, Coffman Media
- Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting
- DeAnn Campbell, Practice Lead, Retail, AAG Consulting Group
- Dvir Doron, Head of Marketing and GTM, Amazon Device Solutions, Amazon
- Paul Fleuranges, Manager, Advertising, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
- Carrie Garcia, US Business Development Manager, YCD Multimedia
- Kiersten Gibson, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Reach Media Network
- Rodrick Glass, EVP, Sales & Business Development, CRI
- Filipe Ho, Global Strategic Partnerships Lead, Google
- John Lamb, CMO, Elo
- PJ Lee, Vice-President, Business Solutions, ICON Media
- Cristina Miller, Co-Founder/CEO, Intermedia Touch
- Michelle Montazeri, Sr. Director, Strategic Accounts, Legrand AV
- David Schultz, Vice President, New Business Development, CRI
- Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Marketing & Digital Creative, DBSI
- Sheldon Silverman, Founder/CEO, SmartBomb Media Group
- Amanda Starr, VP, Client Engagement and Strategy, CRI
- Andrea Varrone, Director of Strategic Accounts, CRI
Celebrating Innovation at DSE 2024
The winners were revealed during a special awards ceremony at DSE 2024, recognizing the achievements that continue to shape the future of digital signage. For more information about the DIZZIE Awards and highlights from DSE 2024, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com.
