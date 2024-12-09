Remilia Corporation launches massively anticipated CULT memecoin

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remilia Corporation , the genius avant-garde net art collective beyond the groundbreaking Milady Maker collection, shocks the crypto community with a surprise drop of their much anticipated CULT token. This monumental event follows the highly successful Initial Coin Offering (ICO) that took place in June, which hit its $20 million raise cap within just six hours of launch. CULT is the first and only official ecosystem token for the Remilia ecosystem, known for their dominance in both NFT and memecoins. The anticipation of this release is exemplified by the pre-market trading CULT at over $1.5 billion in volume. As a result of its success it launched soaring to nearly $1.2 Billion FDV.

Airdrop to loyal community members

The TGE for CULT airdropped tokens to participants of Remilia's ecosystem over the last three years. The airdrop was distributed using a unique Beetlepoints system, an innovative mechanism that ties token allocation to a series of achievements. This system rewards community members for their loyalty and involvement in key moments throughout Remilia’s history and their engagement with various Remilia projects. This strategic distribution ensures that CULT is given to the most dedicated contributors to the ecosystem, those who have supported and helped shape Remilia’s groundbreaking journey. The Beetlepoints system and Achievements website can be found and interacted with at https://achievements.remilia.org/. Its unveiling earlier this summer was marked by a guerrilla marketing campaign in which the Remilia community overwhelmed the timeline with a phenomenon known as “Beetleposting” to such a high volume that X/Twitter platform news algorithms pushed it to top trending.

The significance of CULT

The launch of CULT has been one of the most heavily anticipated and speculated events in both the Remilia community and the broader crypto space. The Cult branding is a tribute to Remilia Corporation’s cult status as the premiere cultural vector in the crypto community and in the art world as a whole. From its first days, Remilia sought to alter the face of the crypto community by introducing the first powercoin concept in YAYO, which would permanently elevate discourse and act as the precursor concept to Milady Maker. In creating Milady, Remilia established itself as the vanguard of artistic merit in crypto, maintaining the only successful execution of a generative PFP acting as a tribal signifier for an organic community and single handedly steering the entire meta and discourse of crypto as a whole. CULT represents the amalgamation of Remilia’s influence, reflected through memecoin bullrun having thus far been entirely dominated by Remilia ecosystem community members who produced some of the most significant and successful memecoins topping the charts across multiple chains. CULT is the direct official manifestation of Remilia’s cultural capital focused onto a singular product and fired onto the timeline at high velocity towards the new internet.

About Remilia

Remilia Corporation is the avant-garde art collective behind Milady Maker NFT and the new net art movement, pioneering an intentional online community organized around pseudonymous identity, free speech and lovepilled abundance.

Contacts

Charlotte Fang (ceo@remilia.org), Founder & CEO

