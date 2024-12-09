Hurricane Helene: The Young Adults Helping Communities Recover

Washington, DC, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming from Tennessee, Florida and Ohio, are Arwood, Ernest and Yana, three of the hundreds of AmeriCorps NCCC members supporting disaster recovery after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. They are serving with FEMA Corps, an innovative, team-based national service program that provides 18-to-26‐year‐olds the opportunity to gain experience and training in emergency response while supporting immediate needs after a disaster for survivors and their communities.

Arriving immediately in Florida after Hurricane Helene, their team of six members has been on the ground for the past two months. The AmeriCorps NCCC team is helping survivors connect to the resources they need by tabling at sites, canvassing neighborhoods, and more. They were previously in Selma, Ala., inspecting travel trailers and mobile housing units for water damage, decay, and other issues, helping supplement housing in areas facing housing shortages due to disaster impacts.

The Leader

Arwood is the AmeriCorps NCCC Team Leader and joined after graduating from American University in December 2023. Arwood was struggling to find a job that was both inspiring to work for and that he was qualified to hold when he found AmeriCorps.

"The opportunities of AmeriCorps NCCC FEMA Corps were incredibly enticing," said Arwood, from Tennessee. "I was very interested in the chance to serve my country in such a unique way while also gaining valuable practical experience in an industry so interesting and robust as emergency management. AmeriCorps has put me in an incredible position both socially and professionally. Bayou 4 is composed of incredibly capable and compassionate members whose dedication to service and kindness is as palpable as admirable."

Together with the team, Arwood is making a difference in affected communities. At the beginning of the deployment, the team spent most of the time registering survivors for support. Since deployment, the team has transitioned to canvassing neighborhoods to ensure that everyone in the community who needs assistance is registered.

"The quick response and our team's efforts in supporting this response, led to many survivors being granted aid early in the recovery process, allowing for the community to move towards recovery."

Passion Meets Opportunity

Ernest is a Floridian who is helping his home state recover from the disasters. Before AmeriCorps, Ernest worked in retail while pursuing a degree from Florida State College. He chose to serve with AmeriCorps because emergency management was his passion. AmeriCorps service was an opportunity for Ernest to gain the experience needed to kickstart his career in emergency management.

Ernest shares that his most memorable moment was when a small act of compassion gave survivors the hope they needed.

"When I first got deployed to help with Hurricane Helene, I was stationed at a registration intake center," said Ernest. "A local florist gave us flowers she needed to get rid of, so our team set them at each table. About halfway through the day, a woman started to break down. She told me that she was putting on the bravest face ever since the disasters to get herself through the day. But, when she came in to get help, she was stunned to see the flowers. She was unsure where to go for help, but when she walked in and saw the flowers, she felt a sense of comfort that we would help her."

Since deployment, Ernest has visited nearly 1,000 homes across communities and has helped more than 150 people register for disaster assistance.

Finding Careers

For Yana, AmeriCorps was an opportunity to find a carer pathway. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Yana joined AmeriCorps NCCC after graduating from college. He decided to take a gap year before attending graduate school to help people in need and gain work experience. What he's learned is far more than experience.

"There was this one interaction where I was so thankful for being there to help this survivor," said Yana. "When he first came in, he was extremely worried that he wouldn't get any aid due to not having things or not being qualified. I registered him and explained a bit of the process as far as I knew, which helped. Having heard that the aid he would be given was a grant to do with it what he needed it for – that his spending of the money wasn't tracked or needed to be sure for what it was given out for – he teared up knowing he was receiving the help he desperately needed. That moment, I was just grateful to be there and help this community member be relieved and grateful for the aid."

This team's experience is one of many for AmeriCorps members. Through national service, Americans are provided the opportunity to explore careers beyond their work experience and education. Whether it's gaining skills in emergency management systems, using tools to repair roofs, or learning how to interact with people coping with unforeseen challenges, it's a chance to seek challenges and grow.



Learn more about the more than 750 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who have and continue to support disaster recovery after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Attachment

National Service Press Office AmeriCorps (202) 766-2848 press@americorps.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.