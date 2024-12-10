AUADD Expands Highway Safety Initiatives with New Mobile App to Educate Teens

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! An actual victim of a destructive driving crash Just focus on the road

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a leading nonprofit dedicated to preventing road fatalities and injuries, is unveiling an innovative approach to its teen driver education program with the launch of a new mobile app. After educating over 400,000 high school students through its proven "Turn On Safe Driving" program, AUADD is taking the next step to reach more teens than ever before. With the mobile app, the nonprofit aims to educate over one million teens annually and make safer driving a standard part of teen culture.Expanding Reach through TechnologyFounded in 2003, AUADD has long been committed to improving highway safety through education, legislative advocacy, and victim support. The organization’s “Turn On Safe Driving” program has been instrumental in teaching young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving , impaired driving, and other crucial road safety topics. Traditionally delivered through paper-based materials in high school classrooms, the program will now be transformed into an interactive mobile app, designed to engage teens in a way that aligns with their digital lives.With the proliferation of mobile devices and apps, AUADD recognizes the importance of meeting teens where they are. “In today’s world, teens are spending a significant amount of time on their smartphones. If we want to have a real impact, we need to be where they are, delivering education in a way that is engaging and accessible,” said William Piecuch, Founder and President of AUADD.The app will include various features to help educate teens about safe driving. These will range from interactive lessons and videos to quizzes and progress tracking. The goal is to create an experience that feels like a game, but with a serious message about the importance of road safety. Upon completing key sections of the app, teens will receive a certification, reinforcing their knowledge and commitment to becoming safer drivers.A New Era for Driver EducationThe transition from traditional classroom-based education to a mobile app offers a new dimension to AUADD’s mission of saving lives. With the app, AUADD plans to provide interactive, real-time education that teens can access anytime, anywhere. Whether on the bus, at home, or during a break between classes, the app will allow teens to learn at their own pace, providing flexibility for schools, parents, and teens themselves.By offering an easily accessible platform, AUADD hopes to encourage a culture of responsible driving among young people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), motor vehicle crashes are the number two cause of death for U.S. teens, down from number one (they are making progress) with nearly 2,500 teen drivers killed annually. AUADD believes its program will continue to make a substantial difference in lowering these statistics by helping teens understand the risks and consequences of unsafe driving behaviors.Raising Funds to Bring the App to LifeDeveloping and maintaining a mobile app is a significant investment, and AUADD is looking for funding to make the project a reality. The nonprofit is reaching out to corporate partners, foundations, and individual donors who share their vision for reducing teen fatalities and injuries on the road. Financial support will cover the development of the app, its ongoing maintenance, and the creation of new educational content to keep it fresh and relevant for users.“Turning the Turn On Safe Driving program into an app is an exciting opportunity, but it also comes with significant costs,” said Piecuch. “We are calling on businesses, organizations, and individuals who are passionate about highway safety to join us in this effort. With their help, we can reach millions of teens and save countless lives.”Corporate sponsors will have the opportunity to align their brands with a cause that resonates with parents, educators, and the wider community. AUADD is offering a range of sponsorship packages that will include logo placement in the app, on the AUADD website, and at events. Sponsors can also promote the app through their channels, further extending its reach.Long-Term Impact: Saving Lives and Changing BehaviorThe launch of the mobile app represents a major milestone for AUADD, and the organization has ambitious plans for its future. By expanding its reach from hundreds of thousands of students to over a million annually, the app will become a key tool in shaping the driving behaviors of young people across the country.In addition to expanding the scope of its educational program, AUADD will also continue its legislative efforts to push for stronger laws and regulations around teen driving. “This app is one part of a broader effort to make the roads safer for everyone,” said Piecuch. “We believe that education is key to continuing to advance a culture of safe driving, and this app will help us take a giant leap toward that goal.”The long-term impact of the app goes beyond simply teaching teens how to drive safely; it is about creating a lasting mindset shift that will influence future generations of drivers. By investing in teen driver education today, AUADD is helping to ensure a safer tomorrow for everyone on the road.About Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD)Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing traffic fatalities, injuries, and harm caused by unsafe driving behaviors. Founded in 2002, AUADD focuses on teen driver education, legislative advocacy, and victim services. Through its "Turn On Safe Driving" program, AUADD has educated over 400,000 teens and is now transitioning to a mobile platform to educate over one million teens annually.

