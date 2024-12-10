Local Retired Administrator Publishes Book on Leadership In Schools

Book "It’s All About Leadership in Schools"

This book is designed for anyone interested in leadership in schools and/or in the community.

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Murry Schekman, who served as Interim Superintendent in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District last year, just published a book It’s All About Leadership in Schools …What works and some of what doesn’t!” Schekman tells real stories about kids, teachers, staff and parents related to what works in schools! He connects the work being done with proven research relevant to the schools and districts in our area. He writes about building school culture, working with the community, career-based academies, staff burnout and all with a view from the people working in the schools. He also identifies key strategies throughout the book that clearly have led to positive outcomes whether it was at a new high school or one of the oldest high schools in the Central Coast of California.This book is designed for anyone interested in leadership in schools and/or in the community. Counselors and site administrators play an important role in the development and sustaining of a positive school culture and Schekman provides specific ideas. examples and research about those roles.Schekman is the father of three, grandfather of four, lives in Watsonville and walks his dog, Jesse, 6 miles every morning.“We need more writing like this from more people like Murry Schekman. It is far too common for new school leaders (and veterans) to feel as if they have to make their way all alone. School leadership is an incredibly isolating experience; even more so than classroom teaching. When experienced, skillful, accomplished, and compassionate leaders like Murry share their wisdom it grounds theory into practice and closes the all too common knowing-doing gap in our field. We need more writing like this to share what we should be learning from the ground with the next generation of leaders so that they don’t have to learn it all over again”Jeff Duncan-Andrade, PhD, Professor & Department ChairLatina/o Studies & Race and Resistance Studies, San Francisco State UniversityMurry Schekman’s 'It's All About Leadership in Schools' offers a compelling look at effective educational leadership through a blend of personal anecdotes and research. Schekman uses his extensive experience to guide current and aspiring leaders on fostering authentic, supportive and uplifting school environments. For anyone serving students, this book offers inspiration and practical advice to reinvigorate our passion and impact in education.Dr. Faris Sabbah, Santa Cruz County Superintendent of SchoolsThe book is available on Amazon in paperback https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DPDZQMRC/ or eBook https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DPDZ4KHG/

