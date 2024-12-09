Five Guatemalan Human Smugglers Charged in U.S. for 2021 Mass Casualty Event in Chiapas, Mexico

An international enforcement operation today resulted in the arrest of five Guatemalan human smugglers linked to the Dec. 9, 2021, mass casualty event in Chiapas, Mexico, where a semi-trailer truck containing at least 160 migrants — many of whom were Guatemalan nationals — crashed, resulting in the deaths of more than 50 people and injuring over 100 more. The operation was the result of coordination between the Justice Department and Guatemalan authorities and marks the third anniversary of the tragic event.

