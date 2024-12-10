GFT wins Global Innovation Partner of the Year and EMEA Industry Partner of the Year – Financial Services

Partner awards recognize leaders that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services

QUEBEC, CANADA, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GFT has received two 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards, which recognize leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

GFT was named winner of “Innovation Partner of the Year, Global” which recognizes organizations that deliver innovative consulting, professional, managed, and value-added resale services. GFT also won the “Industry Partner of the Year - Financial Services, EMEA” category. The latter award recognizes the AWS Partner in the EMEA region who best provides cloud-based offerings to help accelerate innovation for banks, insurance companies, capital market firms, and payment processors of all sizes, from among the top partners with AWS Financial Services Competency.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. GFT was recognized by AWS for its work with Romanian Salt Bank, as well as Brazilian bank Itaú.

“GFT’s recognition by AWS affirms our expertise in reshaping industries through innovation,” said GFT Co-CEO Marco Santos. "These accolades also reflect our tech leadership and our deep dedication to empowering our clients to thrive in a new era of digital growth. And we are not going to stop here. AI will make all software development, engineering and consulting services much faster and more efficient. GFT is aiming to help all companies everywhere tap into this potential."

“Cloud transformation has become a topline priority for nearly every Canadian organization, particularly in legacy industries including banking, financial services and insurance. But while many of these organizations have had transformation strategies in place for years now, bridging the gap between strategy and reality remains a significant challenge for many,” said André Gagné, CEO, GFT Canada. “Being recognized as AWS’s Innovation Partner of the Year reinforces GFT’s deep global history and expertise in guiding our clients through their cloud journeys—from initial conception to final implementation.”

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business

GFT is a digital transformation pioneer. By leveraging next-generation technologies, we enable clients to boost their productivity with intelligent software solutions. We focus on Digital Finance, Enterprise AI & Data Solutions, and Platform Modernisation.

GFT's strengths include deep technological excellence, a strong ecosystem of partners, and industry expertise. We are agile@scale and boost digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors, as well as the manufacturing industry. GFT talents create, implement, and manage software applications to enable innovative businesses while complying with regulations.

With locations in 20 markets around the globe, GFT ensures proximity to its clients. We draw on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 12,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

