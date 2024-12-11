Better U Announces $1.23 Million Equity Raise To Expand Service Delivery

Our purpose driven team has built a scalable, profitable company with a fiercely loyal and growing client base.” — Derek Du Chesne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better U , a pioneering force in mental health and wellness, is proud to announce the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. Since its founding in 2021, Better U has established itself as a leader in integrating psychedelic-assisted therapies with holistic, wraparound care.● Bootstrapped with just $22,000 in founders' funding, Better U has surpassed $5.9 million in revenue over the past year and exceeded $700,000 in monthly revenue.● Over 12,000 patients' lives have improved from Better U’s therapies, with 89% reporting significant symptom relief within one month.● The company has achieved profitability while scaling operations across the United States, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in holistic mental health care.The company has built a comprehensive care model, addressing the root causes of mental health challenges, fostering lasting behavioral change with a dedicated focus on veteran care. Since its inception in 2021, Better U has consistently delivered revolutionary results. 89%+ of patients report significant symptom reduction within 30 days of treatment. Veterans struggling with PTSD, anxiety and depression have found renewed hope through specialized programs, while individuals facing chronic pain, obesity, and sexual dysfunction have experienced life-changing treatment.“We are committed to advancing mental health solutions for everyone, but our work with veterans holds a special place in our mission,” said Dr. Zaid Fadul, Medical Director at Better U. “These individuals have sacrificed so much, and we are proud to offer therapies that not only address their unique challenges but also provide hope for a brighter future. With the VA’s recent funding for studies on psychedelic-assisted therapy, the possibilities for transformative care are expanding like never before.”Better U’s expansion comes at a critical time as the demand for alternative mental health treatments continues to grow. Traditional medications often fail to address the complexities of mental illness, leaving millions untreated or experiencing debilitating side effects. Psychedelic therapies have emerged as a promising solution, supported by a surge in research over the last two decades. Studies highlight the potential of these therapies to foster neurogenesis, neuroplasticity, and lasting changes in thought patterns, offering hope for individuals grappling with treatment-resistant conditions.“Our purpose driven team has built a scalable, profitable company with a fiercely loyal and growing client base. With the shifting political landscape, advancements in psychedelic therapies, stem cells, peptides, and other cutting-edge treatments are on the horizon. Better U has built the infrastructure, provider network, and brand to lead the forthcoming mental health care revolution.” said Derek Du Chesne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.The mental health market reflects the urgency for innovation. Valued at $11.1 billion, the combined market for anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications is projected to grow to $15.9 billion by 2032, fueled by increasing awareness and demand for effective solutions. Better U is uniquely positioned to capture this market opportunity, leveraging its proven track record of delivering impactful therapies and scalable care models.Investors can learn more and participate in this opportunity by visiting Better U’s campaign on StartEngine. About Better U:Better U is redefining mental healthcare by moving beyond the traditional diagnose-and-treat approach, embracing a holistic model that fosters self-exploration, neurological reset, and the integration of mind and body. By harnessing the transformative potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies, including ketamine treatments, psychiatry, and talk therapy, alongside clinical weight loss and sexual health programs, Better U is dedicated to driving personal growth and enhancing brain function for sustainable, lasting change. With unwavering support at every step, Better U empowers individuals to embark on a journey toward better mental and physical well-being, celebrating breakthroughs and progress along the way.For more information, visit https://www.betterucare.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.