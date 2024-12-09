Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services earns Reaccreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board

Media Contact:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced its reaccreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board following a rigorous, multi-year effort. This achievement underscores DHSS’ ability to lead premier public health services through partnerships and collaboration in local communities.

PHAB, established in 2007, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the continuous quality improvement of public health departments. Accreditation by PHAB signifies that an agency meets or exceeds nationally recognized standards.

“This reaccreditation reflects the tireless work and commitment of our team to ensure Missourians have access to the best public health resources and services,” said Paula F. Nickelson, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “It is a clear affirmation of our mission to protect and promote the health of our communities through innovative and evidence-based practices.”

PHAB accreditation is the national gold standard for public health agencies, requiring thorough evaluation of organizational performance, leadership ability and accountability. The national accreditation program assesses a health department’s capacity to carry out the 10 essential public health services and the foundational capabilities.

Accreditation also provides a means for health departments to build capacity in key public health areas. DHSS has proven the following abilities through accreditation:

Maintaining a culture of quality and continuous improvement

Increasing capacity to respond to public health emergencies

Identifying health issues and disparities, along with a plan to address each

Strengthening as a health department to better serve communities

Collaborating with stakeholders to deliver foundational public health services

The reaccreditation process required DHSS to demonstrate its ability to meet more than 100 specific measures across a variety of domains, including community engagement, emergency preparedness and evidence-based health initiatives. This accomplishment represents a significant investment of time and resources by the department’s team, whose efforts ensure that Missouri’s public health infrastructure remains resilient and responsive.

“Missouri’s reaccreditation is not just a milestone for DHSS but for the communities we serve across the state,” said Lori Brenneke, director of the Division of Community and Public Health. “This achievement reinforces our resolve to build healthier futures for all Missourians.”

DHSS received its initial accreditation in 2016 and joins 41 other state health departments in being accredited by PHAB.

