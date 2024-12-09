Georgia-Pacific Announces $90 Million Investment to Grow Consumer Tissue Business

ATLANTA, and CROSSETT, Ark., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia-Pacific is investing $90 million at its Crossett, Arkansas, mill to continue growing its retail consumer tissue business.

The investment at the Crossett mill will add 50 new jobs and will increase converting capacity for high quality bath tissue, including Georgia-Pacific’s valued Angel Soft® brand. Initial production from this investment is expected in 2026. By the end of this project, Georgia-Pacific will have invested more than $250 million at Crossett since 2019.

“This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who appreciate the quality of our products,” said Vivek Joshi, president of the retail tissue, towel, and napkin business for Georgia-Pacific. “It is a clear indication of Georgia-Pacific’s focus on growing our premium tissue business and creating products that consumers value.”

“I had the chance to visit Georgia-Pacific’s facility in Crossett this time last year and observe the phenomenal work they do to power our economy – and our country,” said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “I’m excited by their plans to expand their footprint in the Natural State and will continue to lead a pro-business administration that encourages investments like this one.”

The Crossett mill makes bath tissue for the consumer market, and currently employs more than 400 team members.

“I am proud of our Crossett team members and their ongoing work to make this a safe, competitive and strategic location for our Consumer Products business,” said Deb Coduto, vice president of manufacturing, at the Crossett mill. “This investment reflects their dedication to our mill, our customers and consumers and to the community that supports us.”

Crossett Mayor Crystal Marshall highlighted the news of this investment. “What a great day for Crossett! Thank you to both the Georgia-Pacific executive team as well as our local employees who together continue to use their talents to build a better future for our community. We are proud Crossett was selected as the location for this new investment by Georgia-Pacific. We are excited to further enhance our strong partnership dating back generations and look forward to a bright future together.”

Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said, “Georgia-Pacific is an international leader in the timber and forest products industry, and we are excited that they are investing $90 million to expand their facility in Arkansas. This is a major win for Crossett, creating 50 new jobs for Arkansans in the area, and shows that Southeast Arkansas is strong and well positioned for continued economic development success.”

Other reactions from local and state leaders are positive about the impact of this investment.

Mike Smith, executive director of the Crossett Economic Development Foundation (CEDF), said, “The Crossett Economic Development Foundation played a key role in assisting Georgia-Pacific with selecting Crossett for this investment. This investment demonstrates GP’s commitment for the long-term to Crossett and adds much-needed jobs to our community.”

Howard Beaty, president of the Crossett Economic Development Foundation, said: “CEDF is serious about working with our local existing businesses to grow our workforce and our industrial capacity. Seeing GP make an investment like this is testament to our community’s commitment to our existing businesses and to the productivity of our outstanding workforce.”

Jim Hudson, Ashley County Judge, said: “Our county is blessed to have a company like Georgia-Pacific invest and create jobs in an industry that built our county and made it great!”

Arkansas State Senator Ben Gilmore, said, “I am grateful to Georgia-Pacific for their continued commitment to Crossett and southeast Arkansas. This exciting investment and added jobs are a testament to the hard work of GP employees and the quality products they make. It also represents the pro-growth economic policies that make Arkansas a leader not only in our region but around the world. Thanks to corporate partners like GP, Arkansas will continue to grow, and our economy will continue to thrive.”

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world’s largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

