Riverside Natural Foods Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select MadeGood Granola Bar Products Over Potential Presence of a Piece of Metal
Proactive Measures Taken to Ensure Consumer Safety; No Injuries Reported
Media Contact:
madegood@webershandwick.com
Consumer Hotline:
855-215-5695
CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Natural Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain batches of MadeGood granola bars due to the potential presence of a piece of metal in the product, which, if consumed, may result in a safety hazard. The health and safety of our consumers is our highest priority. This recall is being initiated as a precautionary measure; no injuries have been reported.
Specific products impacted by this recall include the following MadeGood products: Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars, and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars. Recalled products were produced between January and November 2024 and distributed throughout Canada, the United States and other international markets. Product UPCs and best by dates included in the recall can be found on the website madegoodfoods.com.
Riverside has conducted an extensive investigation where the recalled products were manufactured, and has identified the source of the issue in the manufacturing process. The company has remediated the issue and tested the new processes to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated.
The company is conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities and working closely with retailers for the removal of recalled products from store shelves.
Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to check them against the list and return the recalled product to the store where they bought it for a full refund.
The health and safety of our consumers is our highest priority. If you have questions regarding the recall, please contact the MadeGood Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5695 between 8am and 5pm EST. For more information, visit the MadeGood website.
Impacted product list can be found below:
December 9, 2024 – Voluntary Recalled Products:
*Items with a Z after the Best By Date are excluded from this recall [e.g., 10/14/2025 Z].
|Product Description
|Size
|UPC
|Best By Date*
|Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
|34oz (40 bars)
|X002FK5HCF
|05/03/2025 up to and including 12/06/2025
|10687456216451
|05/03/2025; 10/12/2025
|53.55 oz (63 bars)
|10687456216055
|08/05/2025; 10/25/2025
|5.1oz (6 bars)
|687456213057
|05/03/2025 up to and including 01/16/2026 and 02/01/2026
|10.2oz (12 bars)
|687456214115
|05/10/2025; 05/11/2025; 06/13/2025; 06/28/2025; 06/29/2025; 07/01/2025; 07/05/2025; 07/06/2025; 07/07/2025; 08/04/2025; 08/05/2025; 09/09/2025; 09/10/2025; 09/22/2025; 09/232025; 10/12/2025; 10/13/2025; 12/19/2025; 12/20/2025; 12/21/2025; 12/22/2025; 01/11/2026; 01/12/2026; 01/13/2026; 02/07/2026; 02/08/2026; 02/21/2026
|20.4oz (24 bars)
|687456215587
|05/10/2025 up to and including 02/21/2026 and 02/25/2026;
|5.1oz (6 bars)
|00687456215792
|02/01/2026
|Chocolate Banana Granola Bars
|5.1oz (6 bars)
|687456213088
|05/11/2025 up to and including 01/17/2026
|Mixed Berry Granola Bars
|34oz (40 bars)
|X002FK87OZ
|10/04/2025; 11/23/2025; 11/24/2025
|10687456216475
|10/04/2025; 11/24/2025
|5.1oz (6 bars)
|687456213064
|05/22/2025 up to and including 12/30/2025 and 02/11/2026
|5.1oz (6 bars)
|00687456215808
|07/19/2025; 09/08/2025; 09/16/2025; 01/19/2026
|Strawberry Granola Bars
|30.6oz (36 bars)
|X00485O4XN
|09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025
|5.1oz (6 bars)
|687456215983
|09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025; 01/18/2026;
|Cookies & Creme Granola Bars
|30.6oz (36 bars)
|X002H3FXVZ
|05/29/2025 up to and including 10/27/2025
|5.1oz (6 bars)
|687456213743
|05/29/2025 up to and including 12/26/2025 and 02/10/2026
|Halloween Chocolate Chip Granola Mini Bars
|12.6oz (30 bars)
|687456216508
|11/02/2025; 11/03/2025
|Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars
|25.5oz (30 bars)
|X002SSIRIF
|01/09/2025 up to and including 06/16/2025
|4.2oz (5 bars)
|687456214160
|01/09/2025 up to and including 09/21/2025
|17oz (20 bars)
|687456215594
|03/05/2025 up to and including 07/25/2025
|8.5oz (10 bars)
|687456215709
|01/09/2025 up to and including 09/04/2025
|4.2oz (5 bars)
|00687456215815
|04/25/2025; 08/29/2025; 05/17/2025
|Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars
|4.2oz (5 bars)
|687456214177
|01/04/2025 up to and including 09/15/2025
|25.5oz (30 bars)
|X002SSOR5H
|01/05/2025 up to and including 06/02/2025
|Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars Variety Pack
|25.5oz (30 bars)
|X002SSNEF1
|01/05/2025 up to and including 07/12/2025
|Holiday Sprinkles Chocolate Drizzled Granola Mini Bars
|10.5oz (25 bars)
|687456214696
|08/15/2025; 08/22/2025
|Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars
|25.5oz (30 bars)
|X002SSLE1R
|02/14/2025; 03/08/2025; 05/10/2025; 06/25/2025
|4.2oz (5 bars)
|687456214153
|02/14/2025 up to and including 08/06/2025 and 09/17/2025
|MadeGood Variety Pack
|37 count
|X0043RL9KR
|12/12/2024 up to and including 07/16/2025
|7 count
|B079LY41VY
|02/17/2025; 02/22/2025; 03/24/2025; 03/25/2025
About Riverside Natural Foods
Riverside Natural Foods is a family-owned business and the parent company of MadeGood, Good To Go, and Cookie Pal brands. Our purpose is to inspire a healthier and more compassionate world, where access to good food becomes a reality for all. We are a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. For more information, visit www.riversidenaturalfoods.com.
About MadeGood
MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthier snacks that are organic, allergy-friendly, rich in nutrients, and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced.
Media requiring further information can contact:
Photos represent the traditional package sizes of the recalled varieties. Other package sizes can be found on the recall list.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/090536e0-7be1-4eed-b1d0-34233c84fc9d
