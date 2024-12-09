Submit Release
HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2024 Financial Results

Highlights of the third quarter include:

  • Revenue of $300.4 million, an increase of 21% compared to $249.2 million in Q3 FY24.
  • Net income of $5.7 million, compared to $14.7 million in Q3 FY24, with non-GAAP net income of $69.4 million, an increase of 33% compared to $52.2 million in Q3 FY24.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.06, compared to $0.17 in Q3 FY24, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.78, compared to $0.60 in Q3 FY24.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $118.2 million, an increase of 24% compared to $95.6 million in Q3 FY24.
  • 9.5 million HSAs, an increase of 15% compared to Q3 FY24.
  • Total HSA Assets of $30.0 billion, an increase of 33% compared to Q3 FY24.
  • 16.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 8% compared to Q3 FY24.
  • The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for $60.0 million.

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

"Strong third quarter results delivered by Team Purple helped drive HSAs to 9.5 million, HSA Assets to $30 billion, Total Accounts to 16.5 million and quarterly revenue to over $300 million, all quarterly records," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Year to date, we have generated $264 million of cash from operations. This momentum has enabled us to return $60 million of capital to our shareholders via share repurchases, accelerate platform investments, raise our fiscal 2025 guidance, and provide a healthy initial outlook for fiscal year 2026."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $300.4 million, an increase of 21% compared to $249.2 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $119.2 million, custodial revenue of $141.0 million, and interchange revenue of $40.3 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $69.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $14.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $52.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $118.2 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024, an increase of 24% compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was 39% of revenue, compared to 38% for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of October 31, 2024 were 9.5 million, an increase of 15% year over year, including 717,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 21% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2024 were 16.5 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2024 were $30.0 billion, an increase of 33% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $16.4 billion of HSA cash and $13.6 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.7 billion as of October 31, 2024.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for $60.0 million during the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. As of October 31, 2024, $240.0 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, management expects revenue of $1.185 billion to $1.195 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $88 million and $96 million, resulting in net income of $0.99 to $1.08 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $274 million and $281 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.08 to $3.16 (based on an estimated 89 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $470 million to $480 million.

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, management expects revenue of approximately $1.275 billion to $1.295 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 41.5% to 42.5% of revenue. These amounts assume an average annualized yield on HSA cash of approximately 3.4% to 3.5%.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release (other than with respect to our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026) to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release. A reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not included, because our net income outlook for this future period is not available without unreasonable efforts as we are unable to predict certain significant items excluded from this non-GAAP measure, such as stock-based compensation expense and income tax provision.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday, December 9, 2024 to discuss the fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our “Purple" service and approach at www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;
  • risks relating to our upcoming CEO transition;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value)
   October 31, 2024
       January 31, 2024
  
    (unaudited)          
Assets
              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $         322,163     $         403,979  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,516 and $3,947 as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively           106,712               104,893  
Other current assets           66,371               48,564  
Total current assets           495,246               557,436  
Property and equipment, net           3,890               6,013  
Operating lease right-of-use assets           44,845               48,380  
Intangible assets, net           1,228,476               835,948  
Goodwill           1,648,145               1,648,145  
Other assets           67,745               67,868  
Total assets $         3,488,347     $         3,163,790  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $         10,352     $         12,041  
Accrued compensation           47,514               49,608  
Accrued liabilities           86,725               46,038  
Operating lease liabilities           9,948               9,404  
Total current liabilities           154,539               117,091  
Long-term liabilities      
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs           1,081,039               874,972  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current           44,202               48,766  
Other long-term liabilities           25,275               19,270  
Deferred tax liability           58,605               68,670  
Total long-term liabilities           1,209,121               1,011,678  
Total liabilities           1,363,660               1,128,769  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively           —               —  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 86,823 and 86,127 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively           9               9  
Additional paid-in capital           1,893,088               1,829,384  
Accumulated earnings           231,590               205,628  
Total stockholders’ equity           2,124,687               2,035,021  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         3,488,347     $         3,163,790  


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)

  Three months ended October 31,     Nine months ended October 31,  
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue              
Service revenue $         119,174     $         114,082     $         354,108     $         337,115  
Custodial revenue           140,953               100,005               401,281               281,161  
Interchange revenue           40,305               35,132               132,568               118,924  
Total revenue           300,432               249,219               887,957               737,200  
Cost of revenue              
Service costs           86,860               75,721               246,122               233,498  
Custodial costs           10,241               8,029               29,406               24,104  
Interchange costs           6,305               6,287               24,213               20,281  
Total cost of revenue           103,406               90,037               299,741               277,883  
Gross profit           197,026               159,182               588,216               459,317  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing           22,636               19,656               67,655               58,714  
Technology and development           60,189               55,614               174,859               163,573  
General and administrative           31,789               27,153               102,285               80,516  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           28,350               23,213               84,876               69,545  
Merger integration           34,437               2,655               38,357               8,157  
Total operating expenses           177,401               128,291               468,032               380,505  
Income from operations           19,625               30,891               120,184               78,812  
Other expense              
Interest expense           (18,155 )             (13,545 )             (45,377 )             (41,814 )
Other income, net           4,748               3,741               11,266               8,325  
Total other expense           (13,407 )             (9,804 )             (34,111 )             (33,489 )
Income before income taxes           6,218               21,087               86,073               45,323  
Income tax provision           515               6,414               15,735               15,975  
Net income and comprehensive income $         5,703     $         14,673     $         70,338     $         29,348  
Net income per share:              
Basic $         0.07     $         0.17     $         0.81     $         0.34  
Diluted $         0.06     $         0.17     $         0.79     $         0.34  
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:              
Basic           87,193               85,697               86,935               85,424  
Diluted           88,634               87,122               88,699               86,707  


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

  Nine months ended October 31,  
(in thousands)   2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $         70,338     $         29,348  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization           123,269               115,167  
Stock-based compensation           74,717               59,939  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs           1,805               2,150  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           1,576               1,157  
Deferred taxes           (10,065 )             (15,928 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net           (1,819 )             654  
Other assets           (11,672 )             (12,820 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets           5,004               8,241  
Accrued compensation           (3,161 )             (14,829 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities           24,757               (2,363 )
Operating lease liabilities, non-current           (5,796 )             (9,966 )
Other long-term liabilities           (4,845 )             5,003  
Net cash provided by operating activities           264,108               165,753  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs           (37,900 )             (30,413 )
Purchases of property and equipment           (1,756 )             (1,134 )
Acquisitions of HSA portfolios           (452,241 )             (3,257 )
Net cash used in investing activities           (491,897 )             (34,804 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from long-term debt           736,875               —  
Principal payments on long-term debt           (536,875 )             (54,375 )
Payment of debt issuance costs           (3,748 )             —  
Repurchases of common stock           (58,513 )             —  
Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net           3,188               (183 )
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options           5,046               3,404  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities           145,973               (51,154 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents           (81,816 )             79,795  
Beginning cash and cash equivalents           403,979               254,266  
Ending cash and cash equivalents $         322,163     $         334,061  


HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

  Nine months ended October 31,  
(in thousands)   2024       2023  
Supplemental cash flow data:      
Interest expense paid in cash $         50,203     $         44,194  
Income tax payments, net           23,817               24,777  
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation           4,754               2,882  
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities           106               98  
Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities           1,500               —  
Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios           20,325               —  
Exercise of common stock options receivable           7               19  


Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

  Three months ended October 31,     Nine months ended October 31,  
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Cost of revenue $         3,751     $         4,343     $         11,210     $         12,342  
Sales and marketing           3,700               3,506               11,873               9,763  
Technology and development           6,353               5,923               18,747               15,098  
General and administrative           7,319               7,890               32,887               22,736  
Total stock-based compensation expense $         21,123     $         21,662     $         74,717     $         59,939  


Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) October 31, 2024
     October 31, 2023
     % Change
       January 31, 2024
  
HSAs         9,508             8,295             15   %           8,692  
New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date         186             163             14   %           497  
New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date         568             453             25   %           949  
New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date         616             —     *           —  
HSAs with investments         717             592             21   %           610  
CDBs         6,955             6,984             0   %           7,006  
Total Accounts         16,463             15,279             8   %           15,698  
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date         16,400             15,167             8   %           15,318  
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date         16,177             15,034             8   %           15,105  

*  Not meaningful


HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)
 October 31, 2024
     October 31, 2023
     % Change
       January 31, 2024
  
HSA cash $         16,386     $         13,971            17   %   $         15,006  
HSA investments           13,601               8,597             58   %             10,208  
Total HSA Assets           29,987               22,568             33   %             25,214  
Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date           16,441               13,977             18   %             14,210  
Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date           16,064               14,024             15   %             14,071  


Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)
 October 31, 2024
     October 31, 2023
     % Change
       January 31, 2024
  
Client-held funds $         748     $         761             (2 ) %   $         842  
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date           770               794             (3 ) %             791  
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date           823               862             (5 ) %             845  


Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

  Three months ended October 31,     Nine months ended October 31,  
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income $         5,703     $         14,673     $         70,338     $         29,348  
Interest income           (3,897 )             (3,713 )             (10,881 )             (7,795 )
Interest expense           18,155               13,545               45,377               41,814  
Income tax provision           515               6,414               15,735               15,975  
Depreciation and amortization           12,371               14,567               38,393               45,622  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           28,350               23,213               84,876               69,545  
Stock-based compensation expense           21,123               21,662               74,717               59,939  
Merger integration expenses           34,437               2,655               38,357               8,157  
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract           1,702               1,379               5,015               4,033  
Costs associated with unused office space           812               950               2,408               3,252  
Other           (1,026 )             301               (368 )             454  
Adjusted EBITDA $         118,245     $         95,646     $         363,967     $         270,344  


Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

  Outlook for the year ending  
(in millions) January 31, 2025  
Net income $88 - 96  
Interest income (13 )
Interest expense 60  
Income tax provision 22 - 24  
Depreciation and amortization 51  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112  
Stock-based compensation expense 98  
Merger integration expenses 42  
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 7  
Costs associated with unused office space 3  
Other expense 0  
Adjusted EBITDA $470 - 480  


Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

  Three months ended October 31,     Nine months ended October 31,  
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income $         5,703     $         14,673     $         70,338     $         29,348  
Income tax provision           515               6,414               15,735               15,975  
Income before income taxes - GAAP           6,218               21,087               86,073               45,323  
Non-GAAP adjustments:              
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           28,350               23,213               84,876               69,545  
Stock-based compensation expense           21,123               21,662               74,717               59,939  
Merger integration expenses           34,437               2,655               38,357               8,157  
Costs associated with unused office space           812               950               2,408               3,252  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           1,576               —               1,576               1,157  
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP           86,298               48,480               201,934               142,050  
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP           92,516               69,567               288,007               187,373  
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)           23,129               17,391               72,002               46,843  
Non-GAAP net income           69,387               52,176               216,005               140,530  
               
Diluted weighted-average shares           88,634               87,122               88,699               86,707  
GAAP net income per diluted share $         0.06     $         0.17     $         0.79     $         0.34  
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $         0.78     $         0.60     $         2.44     $         1.62  


(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
   


Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

  Outlook for the year ending  
(in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2025  
Net income $88 - 96  
Income tax provision 22 - 24  
Income before income taxes - GAAP 110 - 120  
Non-GAAP adjustments:    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112  
Stock-based compensation expense 98  
Merger integration expenses 42  
Costs associated with unused office space 3  
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 255  
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 365 - 375  
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 91 - 94  
Non-GAAP net income $274 - 281  
     
Diluted weighted-average shares 89  
GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $0.99 - 1.08  
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $3.08 - 3.16  


(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
(2) GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.
   


Certain terms

Term   Definition
HSA   A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDB   Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA member   Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA Assets   HSA members’ custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
Client   Our employer clients.
Total Accounts   The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held funds   Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network Partner   Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDA   Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net income   Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share   Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

