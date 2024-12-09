Tim Keating Joins AMD as Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Tim Keating has joined the company as senior vice president, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs, effective today.

“Tim is a strong addition to lead our government relations team,” said Ava Hahn, AMD senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. “As high-performance and AI chips play an increasingly larger role in our daily lives over the coming years, Tim’s extensive public policy expertise and deep understanding of regulatory landscapes will play a critical role expanding our engagements with key stakeholders.”

Keating has decades of experience, including more than 14 years at Boeing as executive vice president, Government Relations. Before Boeing, he was the senior vice president of Global Government Operations at Honeywell International and served as special assistant to the President of the United States and as staff director for White House Legislative Affairs. He also held several positions with the U.S. House of Representatives. Keating received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Scranton and an honorary doctorate of business administration from the University of South Carolina.

