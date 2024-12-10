Lake Alice Trading Co. Bar and Grill Partners with Wealth Planning By Bob Chitrathorn to Raise Funds for ALS Foundation

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake Alice Trading Company Bar and Grill in Downtown Riverside has partnered with Wealth Planning By Bob Chitrathorn of Simplified Wealth Management to give back to the community. Together, they aim to raise funds and awareness for a variety of important causes through raffles and fundraising events over the coming months.This month’s focus is on raising money and awareness for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive neurodegenerative disease. The partnership will host a series of raffles featuring exciting prizes, with 100% of the money raised going directly to the ALS Foundation to support their research efforts and improve the lives of those affected by ALS.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Wealth Planning By Bob Chitrathorn to bring attention to ALS and raise funds for this worthy cause,” said an unnamed employee of Lake Alice Trading Company. “Our community is what makes Riverside such a special place, and we’re excited to give back by helping those in need.”Throughout the upcoming months, Lake Alice Trading Company and Bob Chitrathorn will continue their efforts with additional raffles and events focused on supporting a variety of charitable organizations. The goal is not only to raise funds but also to increase awareness for critical causes that make a real impact in the Riverside community and beyond.“We believe that financial success goes beyond just numbers. It’s about creating positive change in the community,” said a representative from Lake Alice Trading Company. “By partnering together, we can combine our efforts to make a meaningful difference, and we encourage everyone to join us in supporting these incredible causes.”Angie Bradfield commented, “I love this fundraiser because it offers hope to those who have to live with ALS. I’m excited to work alongside others who care and are invested in helping wherever we can.”When asked about the motivation behind the fundraising efforts, Amanda Hughey, the manager of Lake Alice, shared, “We want to do more to help and give back to our communities. We chose this charity because I lost my best friend to this terrible disease, and our beautiful server, Jessica, just lost her loving mother to ALS. We appreciate what the ALS Foundation has done for families since the Ice Bucket Challenge, which made people more aware of this heartbreaking disease. We are grateful to Bob Chitrathorn for helping us do this.”How to Participate:Raffles: Visit Lake Alice Trading Company Bar and Grill to purchase raffle tickets and enter to win exciting prizes.100% Donation: All funds raised from the raffles will go directly to the ALS Foundation to help fund research and provide support to those affected by ALS.The raffle runs until Sunday, December 15th.For more information on upcoming raffles, events, or to learn how you can get involved, please reach out to Lake Alice Trading Company or Bob Chitrathorn.About Lake Alice Trading Company Bar and Grill:Located in the heart of Downtown Riverside, Lake Alice Trading Company Bar and Grill is a beloved local bar and grill known for its vibrant community spirit. For years, they have served delicious food, drinks, and provided a welcoming atmosphere. Lake Alice is now taking its commitment to the next level by partnering with local businesses and charitable organizations to give back to the community.About Wealth Planning By Bob Chitrathorn:Wealth Planning By Bob Chitrathorn, part of Simplified Wealth Management, provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services. Bob and his team focus on building long-term relationships and helping clients secure their financial futures while also making a meaningful impact in the community.

