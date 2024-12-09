Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,783 in the last 365 days.

Oncocyte to Participate in “J.P. Morgan Week” and Host Investor Meetings

January 13-16, 2025, San Francisco, CA

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp., (Nasdaq: OCX), a leading diagnostics technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs and Chief Financial Officer Andrea James will attend “J.P. Morgan Week,” coinciding with the 43ʳᵈ Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, from January 13-16, 2025. During this period, Oncocyte will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting are encouraged to contact Julie Silber at PCG Advisory via email at jsilber@pcgadvisory.com.

Event: “J.P. Morgan Week”
Dates: January 13-16, 2025
Location: San Francisco, CA, USA

About Oncocyte
Oncocyte is a diagnostics technology company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit https://oncocyte.com/. For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ – https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/
VitaGraft Liver™ – https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/
GraftAssure™ – https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/
DetermaIO™ – https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/
DetermaCNI™ – https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

CONTACT:
Jeff Ramson
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6893
jramson@pcgadvisory.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oncocyte to Participate in “J.P. Morgan Week” and Host Investor Meetings

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more