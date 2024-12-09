Oncocyte to Participate in “J.P. Morgan Week” and Host Investor Meetings

January 13-16, 2025, San Francisco, CA

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp., (Nasdaq: OCX), a leading diagnostics technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs and Chief Financial Officer Andrea James will attend “J.P. Morgan Week,” coinciding with the 43ʳᵈ Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, from January 13-16, 2025. During this period, Oncocyte will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting are encouraged to contact Julie Silber at PCG Advisory via email at jsilber@pcgadvisory.com.

Event: “J.P. Morgan Week”

Dates: January 13-16, 2025

Location: San Francisco, CA, USA

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a diagnostics technology company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit https://oncocyte.com/. For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ – https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/

VitaGraft Liver™ – https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/

GraftAssure™ – https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/

DetermaIO™ – https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/

DetermaCNI™ – https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

CONTACT:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.