Western Rooter Leads $20,000 Bathroom Remodel for Salvation Army’s New Youth Center in Pasadena

Western Rooter partners with the Salvation Army to deliver modern facilities for Pasadena’s youth

ARCADIA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Rooter , a prominent plumbing company based in Arcadia, has spearheaded a $20,000 bathroom remodel project for the Salvation Army's new youth center in Pasadena. This initiative reflects their commitment to enhancing community facilities and supporting youth development.





Community Leaders Unite: Western Rooter and the Salvation Army Celebrate New Beginnings at Pasadena Youth Center



When the Salvation Army's advisory board approached Western Rooter CEO John Bottala about upgrading the bathrooms, he committed to managing the project from start to finish. “Our plumbing teammates live and work in this community, and this project was a perfect opportunity for us to serve Pasadena,” said Bottala. “We wanted to go above and beyond, providing a space that inspires pride and joy for everyone who walks through those doors.”

The comprehensive renovation included demolition, reconfiguration of plumbing systems, electrical upgrades, drywall and framing, and the installation of modern fixtures and mirrors. Western Rooter partnered with Ferguson Pasadena and other vendors, securing donated sinks and faucets to enhance the project’s impact.

“The passion to serve our local community runs deep in Western Rooter's roots,” Bottala emphasized. “This renovation isn’t just an upgrade; it’s an embodiment of our dedication to strengthening community infrastructure and supporting youth development.”

The upgraded bathrooms feature professional-grade materials and craftsmanship, ensuring durability for years to come. These modern facilities are part of the Salvation Army’s broader efforts to transform its Walnut Street location into a vibrant youth recreation and indoor sports center. Benefits of the revamped facility include enhanced accessibility, increased capacity to serve local families, and improved amenities for sports and recreational activities.

The Salvation Army Pasadena Tabernacle, a cornerstone of community support for over 130 years, now has the infrastructure to expand its youth programs. The remodeled bathrooms will support activities such as music ministries, youth groups, and educational initiatives, creating a welcoming environment for young people to gather, learn, and grow.

As the holiday season approaches, the new facilities will play a critical role in accommodating increased community activities. Western Rooter’s efforts highlight how strategic investments in community infrastructure can enhance vital services.

Western Rooter’s commitment to giving back sets a powerful example for other businesses. Community members can support these initiatives by donating through the Salvation Army Pasadena Tabernacle’s virtual red kettle campaign .



Media Contact:

John Bottala

Western Rooter & Plumbing

(626) 448-6455

westernrooterinc@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb87431d-34a7-4a14-9c38-9afc23556b17

Western Rooter Leads $20,000 Bathroom Remodel for Salvation Army’s New Youth Center in Pasadena Community Leaders Unite: Western Rooter and the Salvation Army Celebrate New Beginnings at Pasadena Youth Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.