Greif Launches New Modular Packaging Solution

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced at the Pack-Expo conference in Chicago the launch of ModCan™, an innovative modular packaging solution designed to improve efficiency and safety in shipping and storing dissimilar materials and waste.

Using a unique wedge-shaped design, the modular components are engineered to fit precisely into a Greif 55-gallon drum, allowing multiple materials, chemicals, or waste components to be shipped together without fear of contamination or exposure. By optimizing the available space inside a single drum, ModCan reduces the number of shipments required and improves safety by eliminating the need to transfer or consolidate materials into larger containers.

This is particularly useful for waste applications in specialty manufacturing, semiconductor operations, clean rooms, laboratories, and pharmaceutical production.

“We’re very proud of ModCan and the way it was developed,” said Geoff Westphal, Director of Sustainable Innovation at Greif. The initial concept originated from a longstanding partner whose experience in the chemical industry proved that a more sustainable, efficient, and versatile packaging solution was possible. With the support of our in-house Innovation Team, we were able to refine this concept and bring it to market. We firmly believe ModCan will be a game changer for industrial waste management and other applications where different materials benefit from being shipped together safely and securely.

ModCan is currently available in North America. For more information, please visit greif.com/modcan.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

Geresa Gonsalves-Joe

+1 (843) 368-0052

geresa.gonsalves@greif.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.