Parsons Ranks 8th on Forbes’ Most Trusted Companies in America 2025 List

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) was named the 8th Most Trusted Company in America 2025 according to Forbes’ listing of the Most Trusted Companies in America. Created in partnership with research companies HundredX, Signal AI and Glassdoor, Forbes’ list combines data on a wide range of factors across four categories: employee trust, customer trust, investor trust, and media sentiment. More than 2,000 public companies based in the United States were eligible. Parsons is the only member of its peer group in the top 10.

"Every day, our more than 19,000 global employees extend the company’s outstanding 80-year history of excellence, innovation, and performance,” said Parsons’ Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Carey Smith. “We’re honored to be recognized as one of America’s most trusted companies. As we continue to grow in the national security and critical infrastructure sectors, our focus remains on delivering exceptional performance for our customers, employees, and shareholders, and cementing that trust between our company, its workforce, and its global customer base.”

According to Forbes, Parsons’ ranking and public trust was fueled by strong coverage that resulted in an overwhelmingly positive profile in the mainstream media. The company’s 80-year history of performance, robust employee engagement practices, Imagine Next culture, and ability to connect and drive collaboration among it’s more than 19,000 global employees in 23 countries and all 50 states were cited as reasons for Parsons strong position on the list. Parsons joined companies including NVIDIA, KKR, AMD, and Lockheed Martin in the top ten listing.

Founded in 1944, Parsons is an innovative technology solutions provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection.

For the full list of Forbes’ Most Trusted Companies in America, please visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/most-trusted-companies/

To learn more about Parsons’ capabilities and to join our team, visit https://www.parsons.com/.

