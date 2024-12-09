Apache Pinot Wins 2024 BigDATAwire Editors’ Choice Award

Honored as a ‘Top 3 Big Data and AI Open Source Project to Watch’

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree , the company founded by the original creators of Apache Pinot , today announce that Apache Pinot won a 2024 BigDATAwire Editors’ Choice Award in the “Top 3 Big Data and AI Open Source Projects to Watch’ category. This recognition furthers its position as the go-to platform for distributed, low-latency analytics on large-scale data and real-time RAG on streaming vector embeddings.

The coveted annual BigDATAwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global BigDATAwire community, as well as selections from the BigDATAwire editors. The awards recognize the companies and products that have made a difference in the big data community this year, and provide insight into the state of the industry.

Apache Pinot has established itself as the leader in the rapidly maturing real-time analytics category, with adoption that began among disruptive tech giants and has since expanded to mainstream companies across industries such as retail, financial services, automotive, logistics, media, telecommunications, and beyond. Leading users of Pinot include LinkedIn , Uber , Stripe , Walmart, Cisco, Slack, Robinhood, 7-Eleven, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Target, NVIDIA, DoorDash, Cricket, Etsy, Hyundai, and many others. Originally developed to power customer-facing data products, Apache Pinot has since expanded its versatility to support a wide range of real-time analytics use cases. From fraud detection to observability, live metrics monitoring and root cause analysis, operational insights for logistics and supply chain, digital media optimization, and more, Pinot enables organizations to deliver actionable insights instantly, transforming how they operate and serve their customers.

“This award is a testament to the incredible contributions of our vibrant open-source community, whose dedication and innovation have driven Pinot to new heights. Beyond the milestones celebrated this year—such as 5,000 Slack members and 12.9 million Docker pulls—our community has enabled countless transformative use cases, from powering hyper-personalized experiences at global enterprises to optimizing operational dashboards in mission-critical applications. It’s inspiring to see Pinot solving complex data challenges for leading companies and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in real-time analytics.”

Apache Pinot has achieved significant milestones that highlight its rapid growth and prominence in the real-time analytics landscape. Activity on its GitHub repository is equally impressive, with 5,389 stars, 13,674 workflow runs, and over 1,000 commits in 2024 alone, showcasing the commitment of contributors to advancing the platform. Apache Pinot’s adoption is thriving, complemented by its global meetup presence—nearly 8,000 members across 105 groups in 39 countries.

“I’m thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards,” said BigDATAwire Managing Editor Alex Woodie. “This year has been filled with exciting developments from the big data, advanced analytics, and AI communities, and it’s my honor to give these vendors the recognition they deserve.”

More information on these awards can be found at the BigDATAwire website (www.bigdatawire.com) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #BigDATAwireRCA234.

About StarTree

At StarTree, we understand the urgency of the on-demand economy and help businesses like Citi, Stripe, DoorDash, Nubank, Zomato, and Dialpad deliver real-time analytics into their customer-facing applications. StarTree Cloud, powered by Apache Pinot™, is a fully-managed real-time analytics Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). StarTree’s platform is built to power insights for millions of users at massive speed and scale, and a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Whether user-facing apps, or backend APIs and microservices, real-time analytics are now a required component powering internal and customer-facing dashboards. With StarTree, customers unlock the full potential of their data while exceeding millions of user expectations. StarTree is closely partnered with analytics leaders such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Confluent, Databricks and others to help customers achieve their real-time analytics goals.

Additional information may be found at www.startree.ai | Twitter: @startreedata | YouTube: youtube.com/@StarTree | Blog: startree.ai/blog | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/startreedata/

About BigDATAwire

BigDATAwire is a news site dedicated to providing insight, analysis, and up-to-the-minute information about emerging trends and solutions in big data. It sheds light on all cutting-edge technologies, including networking, storage, applications, and their effect upon business, industry, government, and research. The publication examines the avalanche of unprecedented amounts of data and the impact the high-end data explosion is having across the IT, enterprise, and commercial markets. Subscribe now at: www.bigdatawire.com .

