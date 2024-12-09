Forest & Ray Elevates Dental Care in Camden, London with Expert Wisdom Tooth Removal Services

London, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

Forest and Ray, a well-known dental practice located in Camden, Central London, is now offering a special service for private wisdom tooth removal. Situated close to the British Museum, this practice serves patients throughout London and nearby areas, focusing on those who require expert assistance with wisdom teeth issues. By adding this service, they continue their mission to deliver all-around dental care every day of the week.

Wisdom teeth are usually the last set of molars to appear, often showing up in a person's late teens or early twenties. Due to limited space in the jaw, these teeth sometimes grow at odd angles, which can lead to wisdom tooth pain (https://forestray.dentist/news/how-to-ease-wisdom-tooth-pain/), misalignment, and overcrowding. Forest and Ray saw the importance of addressing these problems with a dedicated wisdom tooth removal option.

Dr. Nikolaos Kasiteridis, the head dentist at Forest and Ray, spoke about the importance of understanding the challenges posed by wisdom teeth. "Our aim is to address the discomfort and potential complications caused by wisdom teeth. We understand that these conditions can be quite bothersome for our patients, so our dedicated team is here to assist them with effective and efficient solutions," Dr. Kasiteridis said.

At Forest and Ray, the wisdom tooth removal process is customized to each patient. This procedure can be surgical if the tooth is impacted, which means it doesn't have enough room to grow properly. Impacted teeth can cause discomfort, infections, and other dental problems. The practice emphasizes that addressing inflammation first leads to better results.

When patients visit Forest and Ray, they undergo a thorough evaluation to assess their wisdom teeth's condition. This assessment uses advanced diagnostic tools, such as dental X-rays, to get a clear view of the teeth and surrounding areas. This careful planning is key to performing procedures with accuracy and minimizing discomfort.

"Our goal is to deliver high-quality services that prioritize patient comfort and care," Dr. Kasiteridis noted. "By providing clear treatment options and transparent pricing, we help patients make informed decisions that lead to improved dental and overall health."

Good communication with patients is vital for Forest and Ray. After the assessment, they provide a detailed plan explaining each step of the extraction process. This involves removing any bone blocking access to the tooth, dividing the tooth for easier removal, extracting it, and ensuring proper aftercare, like placing gauze to help with healing.

Their team of professionals has over 108 years of combined experience in dentistry. With such an experienced team and an in-house dental lab, Forest and Ray offers precise and timely services. Beyond solving immediate dental concerns, their services aim to promote long-term oral health.

Besides wisdom tooth extraction, Forest and Ray provides a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry such as dental consultation, dental X-rays, and teeth cleaning, as well as orthodontics, and cosmetic procedures like teeth whitening and dental veneers. They also offer educational resources, like videos and blogs, to help patients understand various aspects of dental care.

The new wisdom tooth removal service shows the practice's commitment to meeting patients' needs, with flexible scheduling options such as same-day and weekend appointments. Patients can feel at ease knowing their visits to Forest and Ray are backed by professional and caring support.

For more information or to book a consultation, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Forest and Ray website at forest-ray.com. Interactive resources like podcast episodes further cover topics related to wisdom tooth extraction and other dental matters, helping patients understand the procedures.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RapVNjAsqy4

Forest and Ray remains dedicated to serving the Central London community, ensuring that their patients' dental health is handled with great care and expertise.

