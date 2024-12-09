Roadzen Chosen by One of the World’s Largest LPG Carriers to Bring AI to its Fleet for Road Safety and Compliance

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that a leading liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplier in India—a wholly owned subsidiary of one of the world’s largest LPG companies—will outfit its entire truck fleet with Roadzen’s drivebuddyAI. The system will monitor driver fatigue and provide real-time feedback to drive improvements in safety and compliance.

Roadzen’s drivebuddyAI was selected following a comprehensive five-month validation process, competing against the world’s leading video telematics and ADAS vendors. The contract, which carries a term of five years for more than 500 vehicles, is expected to deliver over seven figures in revenue over the term.

As the first system to receive Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certification under India’s Automotive Industry Standard 184, Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI offers an unparalleled suite of advanced features designed to enhance driver safety, mitigate risks, improve driver performance, and optimize fleet operations. Leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms combined with video-telematics, DrivebuddyAI enables real-time monitoring, audio warnings and tagging recorded incidents, predictive analytics, and proactive collision avoidance capabilities. Featuring 98-point landmark tracking focused on the driver’s eye movement combined with 2-way communications, DrivebuddyAI is at the forefront of innovation for in-cabin analysis incorporating the most advanced safety features including distraction alert, drowsiness alert, focus monitoring, and emotion tracking capabilities.

Rohan Malhotra, founder and CEO of Roadzen, commented, “LPG suppliers and distributors care deeply about road safety due to the sensitive nature of cargo being transported. We’re seeing some of the leading players in this space adopt AI to enhance safety features across their fleets and reduce insurance premiums. As the first and only Advanced Driver Assistance System currently validated by the government of India to offer an integrable solution to vehicles seeking compliance with the AIS184 regulation— which is closely aligned with EU 2144 in Europe—we expect traction not just in India but also across European markets where safety and compliance remain top priorities. We’re looking at a highly active sales calendar for DrivebuddyAI and are fully prepared to meet the demand.”

For more information about Roadzen Inc. and DrivebuddyAI, please visit https://roadzen.ai/

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets, to dealerships, and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned Roadzen recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 379 employees across its global offices in the US, India, UK, and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai

