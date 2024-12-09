Neptune Maritime Leasing Awarded “Shipping Financier of the Year 2024” By Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards





ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“Neptune Leasing” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented maritime leasing platform with the mission to providing shipowners with access to a flexible financing tool, is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as the “Shipping Financier of the Year 2024” at the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards. The Shipping Financier of the Year Award trophy was presented by the sponsor of the award, Tototheo Global.

Harris Antoniou, the Founder and CEO of Neptune Leasing, stated: “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award which recognizes Neptune’s expanded capabilities and footprint following the investment by Costamare Inc. , (“Costamare”) (NYSE: CMRE) and the Latsis Family Office. The year 2024 has been another year of growth for Neptune Leasing. We managed to expand our fleet, as well as to grow our sector coverage to include offshore vessels and our geographic coverage to include the Middle East and Asia. At the same time, we have increased our focus on material sustainability and decarbonization topics that drive long-term value to our business and stakeholders.”

About The Latsco Family Office

The Latsco Family Office (“LFO”), the first Anchor Investor in Neptune Leasing in 2021, is the Single Family Office of Marianna J. Latsis’ family, with offices in Athens, Geneva, and London. LFO manages strategic investments in Shipping, Energy, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Fintech, has investment expertise across asset classes and multiple strategic partnerships. The Latsis family is one of the world’s most renowned investors in shipping since the 1940’s via the Latsco Shipping Group.

About Costamare Inc.

https://www.costamare.com/

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 50 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 68 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 513,000 TEU and 39 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 3,054,000 DWT (including three vessels that we have agreed to acquire and one vessel we have agreed to sell). The Company also has a dry bulk operating platform which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. The Company participates in a leasing business that provides financing to third-party owners. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.

About Neptune Maritime Leasing

https://www.neptuneleasing.com

Neptune Maritime Leasing was established in 2021. It is a growth-oriented maritime leasing platform with the mission to providing shipowners with access to a flexible financing tool and investors with secure access to an under-invested asset class with attractive real yield. Our strategy is to buy high quality assets and build a portfolio of long-term contracts through sale and leaseback transactions in diverse maritime sectors. We are committed to delivering attractive, long term, risk-adjusted, and responsible returns to our investors, by advancing global trade and economic growth through supporting the maritime industry responsibly, and by making a positive contribution to the environment and to society as a whole.

For more information please contact:

Company

Harris Antoniou

Founder & CEO

Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited

Email: info@neptuneleasing.com

www.neptuneleasing.com Investor Relations / Media

Kevin Karlis

Capital Link

Email: neptuneleasing@capitallink.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/336247fc-fe9c-4a77-a59a-7181fcfb6b10

Despina Theodosiou, co-CEO of award sponsor Tototheo Global, presenting the Award to Neptune Leasing’s CEO Mr. Harris Antoniou Antoniou & Theodosiou

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.