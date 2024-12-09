DANDY® CELERY OFFERS SHOPPERS A CHANCE TO WIN $1,000 GRAND PRIZE

Enter Now Until February 7th for the Chance to Win Big Ahead of the Big Game

Oviedo, Fla., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the nineth year in a row, Dandy® Celery, leading grower of fresh celery, announces the return of its largest annual promotion, ‘Dip It 2 Win It’. Running now through February 7, Dandy is offering participants a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize along with weekly prizes by entering the sweepstakes on its website HERE.

In addition to the $1,000 grand prize, Dandy will choose one winner each week to receive coupons for free Dandy fresh cut celery and a $100 gift card to help create the perfect watch party for the big game in February.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our largest and most popular annual promotion, offering celery lovers a chance to win $1,000 to host the ultimate football party,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and innovation at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Whether you’re a diehard sports fan or just in it for the commercials and snacks, this big game brings everyone together for good times and great food. With classic bites like dips and wings to more sophisticated party boards, Dandy celery makes the perfect addition to any watch party spread.”

Participants can enter the sweepstakes at www.DiptIt2WinIt.com until February 7. Winners will be emailed directly the week of February 15.

Dandy Celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on grocery store shelves. The brand is committed to providing fresh recipe inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas.

To learn more check out www.DipIt2WinIt.com and enter for a chance to win. Follow Dandy’s social media platforms for daily recipe and celery usage inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus, and now, extends the Duda family's legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

