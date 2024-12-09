Creo Engine Redefines Web3 Gaming with CreoPlay Bot Mini-app and CreoPlay ID Wallet

Creo Engine continues to expand its portfolio with groundbreaking initiatives.

Jakarta, Indonesia , Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creo Engine, a rising innovator in blockchain gaming, has launched the CreoPlay Bot Mini-app Beta Version, marking a pivotal step in its mission to transform the Web3 gaming landscape. Positioned as the "Steam of Web3," Creo Engine integrates cutting-edge blockchain solutions to deliver a seamless, rewarding, and user-friendly gaming ecosystem.





CreoPlay Bot mini-app: A Gateway to Web3 Gaming

Launched on December 6, 2024, the CreoPlay Bot mini-app, hosted on Telegram, is designed to make blockchain gaming accessible and engaging for a global audience. It enables players to complete tasks, earn rewards, and explore an expanding library of mini-games—all while interacting with the broader Creo Engine ecosystem.

Key Features:

Task Rewards: Players earn Tap Power , experience points (EXP), and CREO Tokens through achievements and in-game milestones.

Players earn , experience points (EXP), and through achievements and in-game milestones. Mini-Game Library: Includes titles like Car Driver , Speed Darts , Hungry Bird , and Ponggal Bricks , ensuring diverse and engaging gameplay experiences.

Includes titles like , , , and , ensuring diverse and engaging gameplay experiences. Referral System: Users can invite friends to join and earn additional in-game rewards.

Users can invite friends to join and earn additional in-game rewards. Leaderboards: Competitive players can vie for exclusive prizes and recognition within the community.

Within just 24 hours of its launch, the CreoPlay Bot mini-app amassed an impressive 100,000 users, highlighting the growing demand for accessible and engaging Web3 gaming solutions pioneered by Creo Engine.

Explore the mini-app here: https://t.me/creoplaybot



CreoPlay ID Wallet: Simplifying Web3 Access

The CreoPlay ID Wallet serves as an all-in-one solution for managing digital assets and accessing the Creo Engine ecosystem. It enables seamless onboarding, reward tracking, and asset management.

Key Features:

Easy Onboarding: Sign up via WhatsApp, Telegram, or email without the complexity of traditional blockchain platforms.

Sign up via WhatsApp, Telegram, or email without the complexity of traditional blockchain platforms. Ecosystem Integration: Access games, bridge assets, stake tokens, and manage NFTs with ease.

Access games, bridge assets, stake tokens, and manage NFTs with ease. Reward Conversion: Track and redeem rewards, with plans for an off-ramp feature enabling fiat conversion in the future.

CREO Token: Powering the Ecosystem

The CREO Token is the backbone of Creo Engine’s ecosystem, offering utility across gaming, transactions, and governance.

Core Utilities:

Play-to-Earn Rewards: Tokens are awarded for in-game achievements and task completions.

Tokens are awarded for in-game achievements and task completions. In-Game Transactions: Use CREO tokens to purchase items, trade NFTs, and more.

Use CREO tokens to purchase items, trade NFTs, and more. Governance: Token holders can influence platform decisions through voting.

Token holders can influence platform decisions through voting. Multi-Chain Capability: With the Creo Engine Bridge, CREO operates on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum, with plans for expansion to Solana and other EVM-compatible networks.

Token Contract Addresses:

Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20): 0x9521728bf66a867bc65a93ece4a543d817871eb7

Ethereum (ERC-20): 0xe636f94a71eC52Cc61eF21787aE351AD832347B7

Scaling the Ecosystem with Innovative Projects

Creo Engine continues to expand its portfolio with groundbreaking initiatives, including:

Evermore Knights : A turn-based JRPG featuring immersive storytelling and dynamic gameplay.

: A turn-based JRPG featuring immersive storytelling and dynamic gameplay. Slime Haven : A creative pet-raising game blending strategy and live PvP mechanics.

: A creative pet-raising game blending strategy and live PvP mechanics. CreoDefi: Integrated DeFi solutions enhancing financial utility within the ecosystem.

These projects exemplify Creo Engine's commitment to delivering diverse and engaging experiences, positioning the company as a leader in Web3 gaming.

About Creo Engine

By integrating solutions like the CreoPlay Bot mini-app, CreoPlay ID Wallet, CreoPlay.app, CreoDefi platform, and various products, Creo Engine aims to bridge the gap between traditional and blockchain gaming, making Web3 gaming more accessible, engaging, and rewarding for a global audience.

For more information, visit:

