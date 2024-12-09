Surfshark Awarded Best VPN for December 2024 by Expert Consumers

Boston, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital privacy and security concerns continue to grow in the face of rising cyber threats, Surfshark has emerged as a leading solution for users seeking reliable and comprehensive protection. Recognized by Expert Consumers for its robust features and user-centric design, Surfshark is named a top VPN service for December 2024, offering enhanced security for individuals worldwide.

Surfshark - a cybersecurity company that provides a range of privacy and security tools, including a VPN, antivirus, data breach monitoring, and automated personal data removal, to help users protect their online presence and control their digital footprint





Surfshark VPN: A Comprehensive Solution for Secure Browsing

Surfshark VPN provides a powerful solution for users seeking enhanced online privacy. Equipped with advanced features such as CleanWeb, which blocks ads, trackers, and malicious threats, the VPN offers a cleaner and more secure browsing experience. Bypasser allows users to bypass the VPN for specific apps or websites, ideal for mobile banking access, while Camouflage Mode ensures VPN usage remains undetected by internet service providers.

To further protect user privacy, Surfshark adheres to a strict no-logs policy, so no user data is monitored or stored. Also, the VPN includes Kill Switch and Private DNS with Leak Protection to safeguard against accidental data exposure. NoBorders Mode ensures global accessibility, even in regions with internet restrictions, while AES-256-GCM encryption and support for WireGuard®, OpenVPN, and IKEv2/IPsec protocols provide reliable protection against cyber threats.









Surfshark Antivirus: Keeping Devices Safe and Lightweight

Surfshark Antivirus delivers robust protection against a range of digital threats, including viruses and zero-day vulnerabilities. Its lightweight design ensures devices remain fast and responsive, even during active scans. Key features include Advanced Protection, which offers manual, scheduled, and real-time scans, as well as Webcam Protection, alerting users to unauthorized camera access.

The antivirus service integrates Surfshark Cloud Protect to analyze unknown files, providing additional layers of security. Designed for simplicity, Surfshark Antivirus features an intuitive interface and minimal impact on CPU and RAM for optimal device performance without compromising security.





Surfshark Alert: Proactive Data Breach Protection

Surfshark Alert helps users stay one step ahead of potential data breaches by providing real-time notifications and actionable insights. The service monitors for email breaches, password vulnerabilities, and unauthorized credit card use, offering immediate alerts to help users take action and secure their information.

PIN security and Credit Card Protection features further reduce the risk of identity theft, while users can opt for quarterly or yearly reports to track the status of their personal data. Surfshark Alert gives users the tools they need to maintain ongoing vigilance against digital threats.





Surfshark Search: Private, Ad-Free Browsing

For those seeking a private and distraction-free search experience, Surfshark Search delivers just that. The service guarantees ad-free browsing for a clean and seamless environment for information retrieval. By prioritizing Privacy Protection, Surfshark Search prevents tracking, targeted ads, and data collection, allowing users to search securely and anonymously.

Regional Search Options and Organic Search Results enhance the relevance of results, free from the influence of personalized algorithms or physical location. Surfshark Search offers a private and neutral search experience designed for those who value privacy and security.





Incogni: Take Control of Personal Data

Incogni helps users reclaim control over their personal information by automating the removal of data from online databases and people-search sites. The service targets data brokers that collect and sell personal information without user consent, sending automated removal requests and continuously monitoring compliance.

Incogni’s step-by-step process includes scanning for personal data, sending removal requests, and ongoing monitoring to maintain privacy protection. Users receive regular progress reports, ensuring transparency and continued protection from digital threats.

About Surfshark

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company dedicated to empowering users with innovative privacy and security solutions. Committed to making digital security accessible to everyone, Surfshark provides tools that enhance online safety and give individuals greater control over their digital lives.

Its product range includes a VPN for secure internet access, Antivirus for digital threat protection, Alert for real-time data leak detection, Search as a privacy-focused search tool, and Incogni for automated personal data removal from online databases.

Driven by its vision of complete digital autonomy, Surfshark actively supports internet freedom by partnering with nonprofits advocating for transparency and open internet policies. This commitment is further reflected in collaborations with organizations like NetBlocks to advance digital rights and cybersecurity.

Since its inception, Surfshark has launched innovative products, earned industry trust, and gained global recognition. These milestones highlight the company’s dedication to growth, technological advancement, and building a more inclusive, secure internet for all.





