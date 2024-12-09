Quant Tekel Achieves $7 Million Milestone in Payouts, Enhances Platform Transparency

Quant Tekel surpasses $7M in trader payouts, enhancing transparency with streamlined withdrawals, simplified accounts, and improved performance tracking for trading success.

London, UK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quant Tekel, a leading proprietary trading firm, today announced it has surpassed $7 million in total payouts to its funded traders, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to trader success.

This achievement coincides with the firm's rollout of enhanced platform features designed to streamline the trading experience. Quant Tekel has implemented a more transparent withdrawal process and simplified payout system, directly addressing key priorities for professional traders.

"Reaching $7 million in trader payouts represents more than just a number—it validates our mission to empower traders with the capital and tools they need to succeed," said James Manto, at Quant Tekel. "By simultaneously improving our transparency and operational processes, we're making it easier than ever for talented traders to focus on what they do best: trading."

Key platform enhancements include:

Streamlined withdrawal procedures with reduced processing times

Simplified purchase processes for trading accounts

Standardised payout dates providing predictable income schedules

Enhanced transparency in account metrics and performance tracking

These improvements come as Quant Tekel continues to establish itself as a premier destination for traders seeking institutional-grade opportunities.

About Quant Tekel

Quant Tekel is a proprietary trading firm that provides capital and resources to qualified traders worldwide. The firm combines innovative technology with risk management to create opportunities for trader success.

Contact: James Manto

Phone: (+27) 012 881 0816

Email: media@quanttekel.com

Website: quanttekel.com



