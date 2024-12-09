Stadion Named a Best Place To Work in Money Management for Sixth Consecutive Year

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stadion Money Management , an investment manager focused on helping people save for retirement through their employer sponsored retirement plans, has been named to Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management list for the sixth consecutive year.

Feedback from employees included comments on the company’s family-like atmosphere, positive work culture and sense of purpose.

“We are thrilled to be awarded Best Places to Work for six consecutive years as a testament to our employees commitment to our culture and customers,” said Stadion’s CEO , Duane Bernt. “Our average employee tenure spans over a decade with the company, which speaks to how much we all enjoy working together.”

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the best places to work by Pensions & Investments,” said Stadion’s Chief Revenue Officer, Todd Lacey. “We have an amazing group of people with a noble mission of helping people save and invest for retirement.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. Winners are selected based on company practices, programs, and benefits, and also feedback on the employee experience.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to https://www.pionline.com/best-places-to-work/2024.‍

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion is headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart USA, works with financial professionals, asset managers, and recordkeepers to build retirement plans and participant level technology and investment solutions.

Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com .

Stadion Money Management, LLC ("Stadion") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion, including fees, can be found in Stadion's ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Stadion provided payment to Best Companies Group to participate in the survey and does not necessarily correlate with responses provided by Stadion Employees and the resulting ranking. Rankings and recognition also do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the adviser by any client, nor are they representative of any one client’s evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings, and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by Stadion. A more thorough disclosure of the criteria used in any of these rankings can be provided upon request.

The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

Media Contact For Stadion:

Gordon Lamb

gordon.lamb@stadionmoney.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.