More than $12 Million in Grants Awarded to Improve the Environment of Long Island Sound

New York, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, federal and state environmental agencies and officials from New England and New York, including the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), announced 31 grants totaling more than $12 million to organizations and local governments to improve the health of Long Island Sound. The grants are matched by more than $12 million from the grantees themselves, resulting in $25 million in total conservation impact for projects in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.

In all, these Long Island Sound Futures Fund (Futures Fund) 2024 grants will support projects that improve water quality by preventing 1.7 million gallons of stormwater and 190,254 pounds of nitrogen pollution from flowing into Long Island Sound waters. The projects will also remove 11,975 pounds of marine debris from the sound and support planning for restoration of 280 acres of coastal habitat. The projects will reach more than 500,000 people through environmental education programs that increase awareness of how to improve the health and vitality of the sound. Funding for the grant program comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of the Long Island Sound Study (LISS), with additional support from NFWF and The Zoetis Foundation.

“Across the Long Island Sound watershed, the projects funded by these grants will help lift up local communities and enable critical work to prevent pollution and improve water quality,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. “These grants exemplify EPA’s longstanding commitment to a healthy and prosperous Long Island Sound and we appreciate the bipartisan support the Sound has seen over many years.”

“EPA’s commitment to the Long Island Sound Futures Fund reflects our dedication to protecting and restoring one of our region’s most valuable natural resources,” said EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “By funding these local projects, we’re not only improving water quality and coastal habitats but also supporting communities in building resiliency against climate change and ensuring equitable access to the Sound for generations to come.”



The LISS initiated the Futures Fund in 2005 through EPA’s Long Island Sound Office and NFWF. The grant program has a strong history of making environmental improvements by supporting people and communities who value the sound and take a direct role in its future. Since its inception, the Futures Fund has invested $56 million in 640 projects. The program has generated an additional $65 million in grantee matching funds toward these projects for a total conservation impact of $121 million. The projects have opened 121 river miles for fish passage, restored 842 acres of fish and wildlife habitat, treated 208 million gallons of stormwater pollution, and engaged 5 million people in protection and restoration of the sound.

“The Long Island Sound watershed covers more than 16,000 square miles in six states, and serves as a highly productive estuary for the entire region,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The funding awarded today represents a commitment to continue the progress made over many decades toward a healthier, cleaner watershed. These projects will provide lasting benefits to the local communities and natural resources across the Sound by improving water quality, building stewardship, as well as restoring critical coastal habitat for fish and wildlife.”

“The Long Island Sound Futures Fund continues to support projects that improve the quality of, access to, and education about Long Island Sound, a vitally important resource for the residents of Connecticut and the region,” said Katie Dykes, Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “The $8.4 million in grants coming to 14 recipients in Connecticut also leverages over $7.3 million in local funding. These important and forward-thinking projects will benefit thousands of K-12 students in Connecticut, create a new coastal public access site while improving an existing one, assist with the planning of several habitat restoration projects, and protect Long Island Sound’s water quality through innovative nutrient reduction programs all over the state. We are grateful to our local and federal partners for this impactful funding.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “The Long Island Sound is a beloved resource for millions of New Yorkers. Through decades of collaboration, DEC, U.S. EPA, and many other partners are reducing the pollution that enters the Sound, significantly improving water quality for the benefit of marine life, shorebirds, public health, recreation, and local economies. DEC congratulates and thanks the Long Island Sound Futures Fund awardees for advancing projects that build on this progress to improve water quality, conserve habitats, educate the public, and promote stewardship for generations to come.”

A complete list of the 2024 Long Island Sound Futures Fund grants recipients is available here. See a list of quotes from elected officials about today’s grant announcement here. To learn more, please visit the NFWF Long Island Sound Futures Fund website.

BACKGROUND

Long Island Sound is an estuary that provides economic and recreational benefits to millions of people while also providing habitat for more than 1,200 invertebrates, 170 species of fish and dozens of species of migratory birds. The grant projects contribute to a healthier Long Island Sound for everyone, from nearby area residents to those at the furthest reaches of the sound. All 9 million people who live, work, and play in the watershed impacting the sound can benefit from and help build on the progress that has already been made.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf.org.

About the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Grants

Every year, EPA awards more than $4 billion in funding for grants and other assistance agreements. From small non-profit organizations to large state governments, EPA works to help many visionary organizations achieve their environmental goals. With countless success stories over the years, EPA grants remain a chief tool to protect human health and the environment. Follow EPA Region 1 (New England) on X and visit our Facebook page. For more information about EPA Region 1, visit the website.

About the Long Island Sound Study

The Long Island Sound Study, developed under the EPA’s National Estuary Program, is a cooperative effort between the EPA and the states of Connecticut and New York to protect and restore the Sound and its ecosystem. To learn more about the Long Island Sound Study, visit Form more information about the LISS visit the website.

Kristen Peterson National Fish and Wildlife Foundation 410-353-3582 kpeterson@thehatchergroup.com John Senn U.S. EPA Region 1 (New England) 857-329-2447 Senn.John@epa.gov Carlos Vega U.S. EPA Region 2 212-637-3662 vega.carlos@epa.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.