Eighth Annual Puerto Rico Blockchain Week Features Four Conferences, Plus Side Events and Parties, to Discuss and Celebrate $100,000 Bitcoin Price

San Juan, Puerto Rico , Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puerto Rico Blockchain Week ( www.prblockchainweek.io ) takes place for its eighth consecutive year this week, just days after the price of Bitcoin passed $100,000 for the first time. The event will take place at several venues citywide and is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees across the events.

Kicking things off on Monday night will be the Puerto Rico Blockchain Week opening party presented by Crypto Mondays, Limitless Crypto and Tokenize, at The Wheel in Old San Juan, located under the iconic ferris wheel at 153 Avenida Fernández Juncos. This event takes place from 6 pm through 11 pm and is free.





On Tuesday, December 9, and Wednesday, December 10, Tokenize Puerto Rico ( www.tokenizeconference.com ) continues with two days of packed content sessions aimed at the intersection of investors and startups. Keynote speakers include Dan Morehead, managing partner at Pantera Capital, one of the world’s largest crypto funds, headquartered in Puerto Rico; Brock Pierce, co-founder of Tether and former chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation; and Michael Terpin, founder of Transform Ventures, which puts on the Tokenize conference, and author of the recently released bestselling book, Bitcoin Supercycle. All paid attendees of Tokenize will receive an autographed copy of the book, which predicted the $100,000 bitcoin price taking place this year.

Other speakers include legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper, who famously bought 30,000 bitcoin in 2014 for $700 each (that purchase is worth more than $3 billion today); Perianne Boring, founder of The Digital Chamber and a current candidate for CTFC chairman under President-elect Donald Trump; and panels on decentralized AI, real-world assets, tokenized finance and Web3 gaming and entertainment, as well as a keynote on memecoins. There will also be 18 presentations by startup companies through the BitAngels international angel investor group.

Tokenize also holds its “Legendary Dinner” event at the 787 nightclub on Tuesday night, and it co-hosts its closing party with DNA Fund ( www.dna.fund ), which also hosts an array of private and semi-public events throughout the week. The DNA/Tokenize party takes place at the Bitcoin Center, 257 Calle de San Justo from 6 pm until 1 am.

Thursday, December 12, features ETH San Juan ( https://lu.ma/Ethsanjuan ) from noon to 5 p.m. at the Base Co-Work, 1666 Avenida Ponce de Leon, followed by a reception and a dinner.

Friday, December 13, wraps up the week with the Limitless Crypto conference ( www.limitlesscrypto.com ), an all-day crypto conference and festival taking place at The Wheel, 153 Avenida Fernández Juncos, in Old San Juan.

For more information on ticket prices and full agendas, please visit the sites listed above.

