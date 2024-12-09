AutoScheduler.AI Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software and Tech Award

This award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces the company has been named one of the winners of this year's Top Software & Tech Award from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space. AutoScheduler.AI wins in the WMS/TMS Software category.

"While our flagship AutoPilot dynamically orchestrates optimal activity at a site level, the new AutoPilot Central dashboard now enables unprecedented aggregated multi-site visibility across all sites," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "AutoPilot Central provides a birds-eye view of multi-site data for centralized command and control of an entire distributed warehouse network. We are thrilled that AutoScheduler.AI has been selected for this prestigious award."

"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization, and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security, and sustainability of our supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

This award featured two main categories (Small Business <$50 million and Enterprise >$49 million) and then five sub-categories within each main category: Procurement/ERP Software, Robotics, Supply Chain Visibility Solutions, WMS/TMS Software, and Warehouse Automation.

Close to 43% of submissions pertained to supply chain visibility solutions, followed by WMS/TMS software (23%), warehouse automation (18%), procurement/ERP software (12%), and robotics at just 4% of the submissions.

Fifty-five percent of the entries were enhancements to already existing solutions, and 45% were new-to-market technologies. Further, 58% of submissions came from small businesses under $50 million, and 42% came from Enterprises over $50 million.



Go to https://foodl.me/kmr2r068 to view the full list of winners.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data-driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.