Healthcare Integrated Technologies welcomes former Google Executive & Head of Sales Enablement, Theo Davies as Chief Commercial Officer

Nashville, TN, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Theo Davies as its Chief Commercial Officer.

A former Google executive who was the Head of Sales Enablement for Asia-Pacific, Mr. Davies brings a wealth of global expertise and leadership to HITC. His exceptional background, including a Masters in Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh and an MBA from India’s top business school, SP Jain, Mr. Davies has consistently demonstrated his ability to develop world-class business strategies, build high-performing teams, and drive groundbreaking innovation. Mr. Davies was also the Grand Champion of Google’s most competitive internal competition, the AI Hackathon earlier this year.

Under Mr. Davies’ leadership, HITC is poised to expand its influence beyond the United States, solidifying its global presence across Europe and Asia. Team members in Singapore and the United Kingdom have already begun operating under Mr. Davies’ guidance, signaling HITC’s commitment to global expansion across several industries.

Industry Leader in AI-Driven Safety and Monitoring

HITC is the global leader in AI safety and monitoring solutions. While its core focus remains on senior living and healthcare, HITC is actively expanding into education, transportation, commercial industries, and beyond.

HITC’s Chief Strategy Officer, Dustin Hillis, remarked, “Theo possesses extraordinary technical and strategic skills, but he also has the rare ability to craft a world-class business plan, sales strategy, and go-to-market strategy while recruiting an A+ team—all in the same day. He is a well-rounded superstar.”

Echoing this sentiment, HITC’s CEO, Scott Boruff, said, “Theo is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met. His global expertise, innovative mindset, and leadership abilities will help HITC expand our reach and bring unparalleled solutions to industries worldwide. With Theo on board, we can officially say that the sun never sets on HITC.”

Brightening Horizons Beyond the U.S.

As HITC continues to lead the global AI safety and monitoring space, Mr. Davies appointment marks a pivotal moment in the Company’s history. HITC is now equipped to deliver its cutting-edge solutions to more regions and industries, bringing its mission of enhancing safety and efficiency through AI to a truly global audience.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies (HITC)

Healthcare Integrated Technologies (OTC PINK: HITC) is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in AI-powered safety and monitoring solutions. The Company’s core focus is on senior living and healthcare, with growing expansions into education, transportation, and commercial industries. HITC’s innovative product suite is designed to improve safety, operational efficiency, and quality of care across various settings.

For more information, visit www.gethitc.com or contact HITC’s media team at contact@gethitc.com.

Media Contact:

Dustin Hillis

Healthcare Integrated Technologies

Email: dustin.hillis@gethitc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

