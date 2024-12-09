Nature Methods Names Spatial Proteomics "Method of the Year 2024" — Akoya Biosciences Celebrates Industry Milestone

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, announced that Nature Methods, one of the world’s leading scientific journals, has selected spatial proteomics as its prestigious “Method of the Year 2024”, recognizing the transformative potential of this approach in advancing biological research and medicine. As a global leader in spatial proteomics, with the industry’s largest installed base of 1300 instruments and nearly 1600 publications citing its technologies, Akoya celebrates this milestone as a testament to the technology’s impact and reaffirms its dedication to driving innovation in this rapidly evolving field.

Spatial proteomics provides scientists with the ability to map the spatial distribution of proteins within cells and tissues, revealing insights into cellular mechanisms, tissue architecture, and disease progression. Its applications span oncology, immunotherapy, neuroscience, drug development, and more, delivering unprecedented resolution and depth to biological research. Akoya offers complete end-to-end spatial proteomic solutions with instruments, reagents, software and services serving customers that span from discovery to diagnostics. The PhenoCycler®-Fusion is an ultrahigh-plex platform for spatial discovery while the PhenoImager® HT is a high-throughput platform for translational and clinical applications.

“At Akoya, we are proud to be at the forefront of spatial proteomics, revolutionizing how scientists understand complex biological systems,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “Spatial proteomics being recognized by Nature Methods underscores the pivotal role this method plays in driving scientific breakthroughs and further validates Akoya’s singular focus on driving continued advancement in our platforms for the betterment of our customers and ultimately patients.”

Customer and KOL Perspectives

Esteemed researchers and thought leaders in the scientific community have recognized the transformative potential of spatial proteomics and the contributions of Akoya Biosciences in this space:

Dr. Garry Nolan, Rachford and Carlota Harris Professor, Department of Pathology, Stanford University, Co-founder of Akoya Biosciences and Chair of Akoya’s Scientific Advisory Board commented:

“Spatial proteomics represents a paradigm shift in our ability to understand complex tissue architecture and cellular interactions in their native context. Akoya’s technology allows us to explore the intricate relationships between cells and their environments, unlocking insights that were previously unattainable and driving breakthroughs in both basic science and clinical applications.”

Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe, Associate Professor and Clinical-oMx Lab Head, Frazier Institute, University of Queensland commented:

“Integrating ultrahigh-plex spatial proteomics into our research has been revolutionary. The platforms offered by Akoya enable us to unravel protein networks with precision and scale, opening new avenues in studying immune response and disease pathways.”

Driving Innovation and Delivering Impact

Akoya has consistently led the evolution of spatial proteomics, delivering impactful contributions to the global research community. The company:

Delivers a spectrum of solutions, ranging from multiplex immunofluorescence technologies measuring 6-8 biomarkers to ultrahigh-plex systems capable of profiling over 100 analytes in a single experiment.

Contributes the largest data volume to flagship global initiatives such as the Human Tumor Atlas Network (HTAN) and HuBMAP (Human BioMolecular Atlas Program).

Powers multi-site collaborations like the MANIFEST (Multiomic Analysis of Immunotherapy Features Evidencing Success and Toxicity) program, fostering standardization and scalability in high-impact research initiatives.



These innovations have enabled researchers worldwide to uncover critical insights into tissue biology, contributing to potential breakthroughs in areas such as precision medicine, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic development.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

