Mark Besca Appointed to Clarus’ Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Mr. Mark Besca to serve on the Board, effective as of December 5, 2024. With Mr. Besca’s appointment, the Board will be comprised of seven directors, six of whom are independent. Mr. Besca was also appointed to the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board.

Mr. Besca has over 40 years of accounting and financial expertise serving in leadership roles as an advisor to Fortune 500 companies and as a public company board member. Since 2020, Mr. Besca has been a member of the board of directors and Audit Committee Chair of Markel Group Inc., a New York Stock Exchange listed financial holding company with diverse operations. Prior to his retirement in 2020, he spent 40 years at EY (formerly Ernst & Young, LLP) serving as lead and senior advisory audit partner to some of the largest public companies in the media and entertainment, consumer products and airline industries. From 2017 until 2020, Mr. Besca was the Leader of Long-Term Value and Stakeholder Capitalism initiative at EY. From 2012 to 2018, he served as Managing Partner of EY’s New York City office with over 11,000 professionals, and from 2009 to 2011, he was Northeast Managing Partner of EY’s Assurance and Advisory Business.

Mr. Besca received his M.B.A from Columbia Business School and graduated with a B.B.A. in Accounting from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business.

“We are very pleased to have Mark join the Clarus Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions as the Company takes the next steps in our turnaround,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “With deep financial expertise and four-plus decades of experience serving public companies, Mark represents a valuable addition to our Board.”

Mr. Besca commented, “It is an honor to join Clarus’s Board during this pivotal period and help to unlock new growth opportunities. I am excited to work alongside the Board and management team to support the Company’s strategic roadmap and drive sustainable value for shareholders.”

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Yates

Chief Financial Officer

mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations:

The IGB Group

Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz

Tel 1-212-477-8438 / 1-212-227-7098

lberman@igbir.com / mberkowitz@igbir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.