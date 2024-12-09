T2 Biosystems Announces Plans to License its Proprietary Technology to Expand its Leadership in Direct-From-Whole-Blood Detection of Sepsis-Causing Pathogens

Intends to accelerate broad adoption of direct-from-whole-blood diagnostics, generate non-dilutive capital, and create a new royalty revenue stream

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) (the “Company”), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced plans to license its proprietary technology to expand its leadership in direct-from-whole-blood detection of sepsis-causing pathogens. T2 Biosystems’ proprietary technology is a key component of its FDA-cleared products, including the first and only products able to detect sepsis-causing pathogens directly from whole blood.

T2 Biosystems’ expanded business model is intended to generate non-dilutive capital through licensing agreements that provide access to the Company’s patented direct-from-whole-blood technology, create a new royalty revenue stream, and accelerate the broad adoption of direct-from-whole-blood diagnostics to detect sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance. The Company’s FDA-cleared products are powered by its proprietary sample processing and Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) detection. Through its research and development efforts, T2 Biosystems has determined that its patented sample processing may be adapted to other detection methods, including fluorescence, potentially enabling other diagnostic platforms to also detect sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance directly-from-whole-blood.

“We believe our proprietary technology is a valuable asset and that by licensing our intellectual property to allow other diagnostic firms to integrate our direct-from-whole-blood capabilities into their commercially available instruments, we can generate non-dilutive capital, create a royalty revenue stream, and enable widespread market access to accelerate the broad adoption of blood culture-independent diagnostics,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO at T2 Biosystems. “This new strategy further leverages our robust patent portfolio and scientific expertise to accelerate our mission to improve patient outcomes, lower mortality rates, and reduce healthcare cost by enabling clinicians to make faster, targeted antimicrobial decisions.”

In September 2024, T2 Biosystems succeeded in defending against the opposition of a key patent that covers the Company’s novel sample preparation method, which is a key part of its proprietary direct-from-whole-blood pathogen detection method. The opposition was filed with the European Patent Office (EPO) by bioMerieux and a strawman representing another multibillion-dollar global diagnostics company against one of T2 Biosystems’ previously granted European patents, which covers a novel method for amplifying a target nucleic acid characteristic of a pathogen in a whole blood sample.

T2 Biosystems intellectual property was used to develop the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, and the T2Candida® Panel, which are the first and only FDA-cleared diagnostics able to detect sepsis-causing bacterial and fungal pathogens directly-from-whole-blood, in just 3-5 hours, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture. The Company has developed significant clinical data to support its direct-from-whole-blood value proposition, built an installed base of nearly 200 instruments, established a number of influential key reference accounts, built relationships with key opinion leaders who advocate for our products and technology, and recently entered into an exclusive U.S. commercial agreement with Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH). The Company has achieved record sepsis test growth in 2024, and additional revenue streams will allow continued focus on core priorities of accelerating sepsis test sales on the T2Dx Instrument and reducing operational costs. Accordingly, the Company believes now is the optimal time to license its proprietary technology to accelerate broad adoption of direct-from-whole-blood detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance.

The Company’s competitors that market FDA-cleared products to detect sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance are currently dependent on positive blood culture results. When these firms market that their products provide species identification results in 1-3 hours, or antibiotic susceptibility results in 7 hours, it is important to understand that these turnaround times are only after waiting 1-5 days for a positive blood culture. Further, if blood culture produces false negative results due to poor sensitivity, these blood culture-dependent diagnostics provide little to no value. The potential to add direct-from-whole-blood detection to other diagnostic platforms may provide multiple sepsis solutions to hospitals and their patients.

