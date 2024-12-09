LPL Financial Celebrates its Growing Network of Women in Wealth Management

Representing the largest community of female financial advisors in the industry, LPL’s sixth annual Achieve Conference unites a community of successful wealth management professionals

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leader in the wealth management industry, hosted its annual Achieve conference last week in Washington, D.C., an invitation-only leadership conference for LPL’s growing community of women advisors. During the conference, the company announced significant progress in expanding its network of women advisors, reflecting the breadth of its affiliation models that provide ideal fits for women advisors who are starting, scaling and succeeding in the industry.

With over 5,400 registered representatives who identify as women, LPL is significantly outpacing other firms. This achievement underscores LPL’s commitment to nurturing female talent in finance. In 2024, the firm has welcomed 547 new female advisors, increasing its total number of women advisors by 10% compared to the previous year.

At the conference, LPL Financial Chief Executive Officer Rich Steinmeier reiterated the firm’s commitment to supporting the continued success of this expanding network, noting, “Our industry is much better served when more women become advisors and bring their unique perspectives to building long-term client relationships through personalized financial advice. At LPL, we’re proud to support the largest network of women advisors, championing their success and fostering a community that thrives together in every life stage of their business.”

In addition to sessions on wealth management and business development, Achieve attendees toured Capitol Hill and met with lawmakers, heard from keynote speaker and negotiation expert Alex Carter, and celebrated LPL’s 2024 cohort of Rising Stars. Launched in 2018, LPL Financial’s Rising Star program recognizes women financial advisors and program managers who are delivering accelerated business growth and are next-gen leaders in a high-performing practice, program or institution. The following 20 women were honored at Achieve:

Kristin Afelumo

HerPlanning Courtney Callas

Armstrong Wealth Management Kelli Gargasz

Client Centric Financial Advisors Rachel Betzwieser

Compass Financial Group Rachel Dick

Growtrust Partners Emily Jameson

Barney Financial Services Crystal Bowles

Financial Advice & Consulting, LLC Danielle Durham Chan-Pong

Allen & Company Miranda Kimball

VyStar Investment Services Amanda King

Don P. Quint & Associates Taylor Mavrakos

MFP Financial Services, Taylored Wealth Management Abigail F. Wade

R.M. Wade & Company, LTD. Sarah Kosmerl

Blue Heron Financial Group Kathryn Murphy

EPM Financial Elizabeth Wertz

Elements Wealth Management Elise Levy

Legacy Wealth Planning Katrina Ridgeway

Benchmark Wealth Management Christina Zins

Summit Wealth Management Group Nickie Maia

Delta Community

Retirement & Investment

Services Alissa Todd

The Wealth Consulting Group

