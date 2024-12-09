Investors who lost more than $100,000 with DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares between May and Nov. 2024 should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares and that a deadline is coming up in that lawsuit on February 4, 2025.

Investors who purchased more than $100,000 in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) between May and November 2024 have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 04, 2025. Those NASDAQ: BOOM investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 06, 2024, a NASDAQ: BOOM investor shares filed a lawsuit against DMC Global Inc. The plaintiff alleges that between May 3 and November 4, 2024, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts about DMC Global’s business, operations, and prospects which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (i) the goodwill associated with the company’s principal business segment, Acadia Products, was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (ii) DMC Global’s materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (iii) the company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (iv) as a result, defendants misrepresented DMC Global’s operations and financial results; and/or (v) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Those who purchased NASDAQ: BOOM shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.