Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, Renowned ALS Expert at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Joins Klotho Neurosciences’ Scientific Advisory Board

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. continues to strengthen its advisory teams with recent new additions of Neuroscience and Big Pharma leaders to Scientific Advisory Board and Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), a specialty biotechnology company focused on developing cell and gene therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, MD, MSc, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Cudkowicz is the Chair of Neurology at MGH, Director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS, and is the Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. A member of the National Academy of Medicine, Dr. Cudkowicz has been a leading clinician in promoting and devising more efficient methods for the development of therapies for people with neurological disorders such as ALS. She is one of the founders and co-directors of the Northeast ALS (NEALS) Consortium, a group of over 150 clinical sites in the United States and Canada dedicated to performing collaborative, academic-led clinical trials in ALS subjects.

In welcoming Dr. Cudkowicz to the SAB, Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Klotho Neurosciences commented: “Dr. Cudkowicz is clearly a world-renowned clinician and authority in the field of ALS, which is also often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. We are honored to have her join our SAB and help guide us in clinical trial design and execution. We firmly believe that the Company’s gene therapy approach could be an important advance in the treatment of ALS using our patent-protected product candidate expressing the Klotho gene transcribed protein called ‘s-KL’ or “secreted Klotho.”

In responding, Dr. Cudkowicz expressed her appreciation for the invitation to join the SAB, stating that “It is vitally important that a company like Klotho Neurosciences receives the full support and guidance from members of their SAB to maximize the opportunity to expeditiously develop a safe and effective new treatment for ALS based on the Company’s proprietary s-KL. There is a clear and absolute urgent need for new and effective treatments for this devastating, universally-fatal disease, and I hope to be able to assist Klotho Neurosciences along the path to success.”

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from a patented form of the “anti-aging” human Klotho gene and it’s novel delivery system (s-KL/AAV.myo) to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. The company’s current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and genomics-based diagnostics. Other assets include clinical-stage programs involving antibody biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, and drug delivery via a needle-free dry powder jet autoinjector called Nanoject. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

