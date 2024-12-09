Elevate Your Holiday Entertaining with Gardners Candies

Sweet treats make great gifts, too





TYRONE, Pa., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From special themed treats to classic chocolates, Gardners Candies has crafted a wide selection of seasonal specialties that will make your holiday entertaining truly magical. For more than 125 years, the legendary Pennsylvania chocolatier has been producing fine candies by hand that are now sold online and at more than 1,000 retailers throughout the eastern United States.

Nearly three dozen treats are available to elevate your holiday entertaining, including many that feature Gardners’ signature Meltaway peanut butter. Add any of these delicious candies to your holiday spread and wait for the smiles and compliments.

Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Novelties – Festive, milk chocolate Christmas shapes are filled with Original Peanut Butter Meltaway centers.

Peppermint Bark – Layers of rich dark chocolate and mint-infused white chocolate are topped with colorful crushed peppermint pieces.

Christmas Sandwich Cookies – Classic OREO® Cookies are coated in milk chocolate and festive holiday sprinkles.



Caramel Filled Kringles – A delightful mix of milk chocolate Christmas shapes filled with creamy caramel centers.

Christmas BashCake with Original Peanut Butter Meltaways – This, handmade and decorated cake-shaped, milk chocolate tabletop piñata is filled with individually wrapped Original Peanut Butter Meltaway and topped with festive holiday sprinkles.



“I’ve been to hundreds of holiday gatherings,” said Bill Sarris, CEO of Sarris Candies, Inc., which owns Gardners. “At every one, guests always gather around the Gardners, and there are never any leftovers.”

Gardners chocolates also are popular gifts. “We hear all the time from Pennsylvania customers who travel with our candies or send them to out-of-town friends and family so everyone can enjoy a delicious taste of home during the holidays.”

Individual chocolate Santas, reindeers, Christmas trees and candy canes make great stocking stuffers. Meltaway Treat Boxes and Christmas tins of Original Peanut Butter Meltaways are perfect to take along on holiday road trips and flights.

Order online by December 23 here: https://www.gardnerscandies.com/VIEWBYCATEGORY.aspx?holiday=HC

View this year’s holiday catalog here: https://view.publitas.com/gardners-candies/holiday-2024/page/16-17

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/ or follow Gardners @gardnerscandies.com.

Gardners Candies Peppermint Bark Peppermint Bark is one of nearly three dozen holiday confections now available from legendary Pennsylvania chocolatier Gardners Candies. Buy them online or at one more than 1,000 retail locations in the eastern U.S.

