Vital Farms and Black Seed Bagels Put a Festive Spin on the Bacon, Egg & Cheese: Indulge in the 'Pebble Egg & Cheese' Cocktail at Pebble Bar This Holiday Season

Experience New York's beloved breakfast like never before with an imaginative cocktail that shakes up consciously-crafted ingredients like Vital Farms egg white and Black Seed Bagels Eau-de-vie

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) and Black Seed Bagels are pairing up with Pebble Bar, the legendary cocktail lounge nestled against Rockefeller Center, to serve the limited-time 'Pebble Egg & Cheese' cocktail this holiday season. The imaginative cocktail is inspired by Black Seed Bagels' ‘BEC’ made with Vital Farms eggs. Vital Farms egg white, Black Seed Bagels eau-de-vie, bacon-infused bourbon, and more are dry shaken together to create a festive libation available at Pebble Bar starting December 9th and lasting until the ball drops on 2024.

The cocktail, developed by Tim Sweeney, partner and head bartender at Pebble Bar, starts with Black Seed Bagels eau-de-vie, a first-of-its-kind spirit distilled from Black Seed's surplus bagels and produced by Matchbook Distilling Co. Sweeney builds on the classic bacon, egg and cheese flavors, adorning the top of a coupe with an image of a sunny-side-up egg stenciled with everything bagel seasoning, cheddar cheese powder, and a black pepper mix. The result is a curiously delicious, rich sip that tastes strikingly familiar to everyone's favorite breakfast sandwich.

The cocktail is best paired with Pebble Bar's seasonal ‘Deviled Eggs’ made with Vital Farms extra-large eggs, topped with crispy chili oil, chicken brittle, radish, and chive. These Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs, along with the egg whites in the 'Pebble Egg & Cheese,' are produced by feathered hens who are treated with care and respect, with access to roam outside on fresh pastures.

“Black Seed Bagels has been a longtime friend of Vital Farms, and we always like to find a reason to celebrate together. This year, we wanted to toast their ten-year anniversary with something bold around the holidays,” said Erin Krenek, Vital Farms Senior Communications Manager. “A cocktail twist on the iconic bacon, egg and cheese felt unexpected, and there’s no better place to enjoy a cocktail than Pebble Bar at Rockefeller Center.”

"Black Seed and Pebble Bar are proud to collaborate with Vital Farms, not only because they are committed to raising the standards on everything they do, but because we share sustainability values," said Matt Kliegman, Black Seed Bagels and Pebble Bar Partner. "Black Seed is committed to reducing food waste and the upcycled bagel eau-de-vie is one of our most creative ways to redirect food waste yet. When Vital Farms challenged us to create a bacon, egg, and cheese-themed cocktail with it, we knew Sweeney could create magic in a glass."

To taste the 'Pebble Egg & Cheese', visit Pebble Bar at Rockefeller Center (67 W 49th St, New York, NY 10112) between Monday, December 9 – Tuesday, December 31. Make a reservation here, or walk-ins are available on a nightly basis. And if you're not in New York this holiday season, check out Vital Farms' "Cocktail Week" content series for even more seasonal sip inspiration like Los Angeles-based HomeState's 'Boozy Eggnog' made with Vital Farms True Blues Heirloom Eggs and more.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 375 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/ .

ABOUT BLACK SEED BAGELS:

Steeped in old-world tradition, Black Seed Bagels is an artisan bagel shop led by James Beard-nominated executive chef and head baker Dianna Daoheung. Dianna developed Black Seed's signature bagel recipe, a New York-style bagel made with some baking techniques borrowed from Montreal. Since opening its first location in 2014, Black Seed has pushed the boundaries of how NYC bagels are made, and prides itself on using only the highest quality ingredients.

ABOUT PEBBLE BAR:

Located in a legendary townhouse nestled against Rockefeller Center is Pebble Bar (67 W 49th St), a cocktail lounge that honors New York's long tradition of unapologetic resilience. Pebble Bar is owned and operated by Authentic Hospitality, the nightlife innovators behind 'instant hits' including Jac's on Bond, Bar Calico, Georgia Room and Ray's. Pebble Bar launched in early 2022 by a group of industry veterans and longtime New Yorkers who promised to protect the location's stories and legends, while making some of their own. Pebble Bar invites guests to 'the building Rockefeller couldn't buy' to enjoy balanced cocktails, seamless service and uptown bites within a four-story slice of New York history.

