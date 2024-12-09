Tsunami Tsolutions and FireSwarm Solutions join forces to field innovative aerial fire suppression technologies

New partnership leverages expertise of both companies to field FireSwarm’s integrated response platform

SQUAMISH, British Columbia and GLASTONBURY, Conn., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tsunami Tsolutions and FireSwarm Solutions announce a groundbreaking partnership which supports the initial certification and fielding of FireSwarm’s Aerial Fire Suppression platform designed around the Fire Wasp heavy lift drone (payload capacity of 350Kg). The partnership brings Tsunami’s experienced engineering, continued airworthiness and fleet management expertise to FireSwarm’s experienced team of firefighting experts and technologists. Additionally, the teams’ combined experience with ground based operational and compliance management systems ensures that the platform will meet production and expansion goals.

FireSwarm's mission is to integrate cutting-edge drone technology with advanced flight automation and logistics to deliver cost-effective solutions for governments, industries, First Nations, and special interest groups. By offering a comprehensive end-to-end solution, the company strives to provide faster, safer, and more efficient methods to combat wildfires, safeguarding people, property, and our planet.

The first heavy-lift UAS, developed in partnership with ACC Innovation, is scheduled for delivery in Q1 2025, with its initial fire suppression mission configuration planned for the spring. The FireSwarm platform will begin advanced demonstrations and testing in Spring 2025 and is now open for client consultations and pre-orders for its drone systems.

“This collaboration between Tsunami and FireSwarm is key to our platform moving from the design phase into certification and operations in an efficient and effective manner. Additionally, it demonstrates our commitment to the scalability and commercialization of the solution and our recognition of in-service support requirements,” said Alex Deslauriers, Founder and CEO of FireSwarm Solutions.

“Tsunami has a proven track record of delivering exceptional performance and high-quality engineering and technology services,” said Mark Buongiorno, CEO, Tsunami Tsolutions. “We believe in the FireSwarm mission and are committed to apply our expertise to assist in the transition from development to production enabling the certification process and helping to build the support and sustainment network from both an engineering and enabling IT technologies perspective.”

About FireSwarm Solutions Inc

FireSwarm Solutions Inc. is a wildfire technology startup comprised of multidisciplinary experts, developing end-to-end comprehensive wildfire management solutions and services. By leveraging advanced autonomous ultra heavy-lift, long-endurance UAS and drone technology, along with the development of patent-pending AI and machine learning algorithms, the company is committed to enhancing the detection, assessment, and response to wildfires, ensuring the safety of people, property and the planet.

About Tsunami Tsolutions

Tsunami is a world leader in engineering and information technology services within the aerospace and defense sector specializing in sustaining engineering, configuration management, maintenance and engineering system implementation and support. To learn more, visit www.tsunamitsolutions.com.

