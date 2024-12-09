Is the Canada-US border secure? Canadians don’t think so, Americans do

Montreal, Canada, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Following the US elections there has been a good deal of talk about what the outcome will mean for relations between Canada and the United States. Issues around trade, border security, foreign policy and immigration, amongst others are at stake. To provide some insight in into the how Americans and Canadians view where we’re respectively heading after the election of Donald Trump, the Meropolis Institute commissioned Leger Marketing to survey Canadians and Americans as to how they view several key issues and how they see their respective place/status on the world stage. We also asked about the extent to which Americans and Canadians are proud of their country.

Montreal President and CEO Jack Jedwab stated that “Canadians don’t see the United States as being as powerful globally as do Americans while Americans don’t see Canada on the world stage as being as important as do Canadians. Also, Canadians are less secure about the border with the United States than are Americans”

Survey highlights:

48% of Americans think that the border is secure between the two countries compared with 37% of Canadians

55% of Canadians believe that Canada is an important actor on the world stage; 43% of Americans also see Canada as an important actor do as well but 24% one quarter do not and 33% don’t know. 57% of Americans think that the United States of America is the most powerful country in the world compared with 42% of Canadians

24% of Canadians think that their country is headed in the right direction and 18% think the United States is headed in the right direction. 34% of Americans think their country is headed in the right direction while 32% of Americans think Canada is headed in the right direction

78% of Canadians say they are proud of their country compared to 76% of Americans

“The above cited results serve as a reminder of the important variations in the way which we see ourselves and one another” The differences can play a vital role in negotiating the key elements of our relationship” concluded Jack Jedwab

The survey was conducted by Leger for the Metropolis Institute with 1539 respondents in Canada over the period November 22 to 24, 2024. A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey for comparison purposes. A probability sample of 1539 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. In the United States, the survey was conducted by Leger with 1009 respondents over the period November 22-24, 2024 and has a probabilistic margin of error of ±3.9%, 19 times out of 20

